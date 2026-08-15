The Dallas Cowboys will kick off their 2026 preseason on Saturday night as they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

This is the second season Dallas will be led by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who isn't a fan of exposing his best players to unnecessary hits in the preseason. That means key starters such as Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Quinnen Williams are unlikely to take any snaps in the preseason.

Some starters who might need the experience will end up playing, although it would be a safe bet to assume they will have limited snaps. As for this weekend, here's a prediction of which players could start against the Seahawks.

Quarterback: Sam Howell

Sam Howell is currently ahead of Joe Milton III in the QB2 race. For that reason, he's likely to get the start and will have the first chance to prove he should hold the spot behind Dak Prescott.

Running Back: Jaydon Blue

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaydon Blue has the explosiveness the Dallas offense needs out of the backfield but wasn't able to earn the trust of his coaching staff as a rookie. He should get the first crack at the starting spot in the preseason and will face a talented defense. Blue needs to ensure he not only runs well, but he has to figure out how to hold onto the ball. Recent fumbling issues have raised concerns, but he can answer them in-game.

Wide Receiver: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Jonathan Mingo, Camden Brown

It would be surprising to see any of the top four wideouts play in this one, so veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jonathan Mingo could begin their fight for the WR5 spot by starting this weekend. In three receiver sets, camp star Camden Brown could see the field early.

Tight End: Brevyn Spann-Ford

Brevyn Spann-Ford seems to have the lead in the fight for the TE2 spot. He's not likely to play much, but should be out there on the opening drive before giving way to Luke Schoonmaker.

Offensive Line: Tyler Guyton (LT), Nick Leverett (LG), T.J. Bass (C), Trevor Keegan (RG), Nate Thomas (RT)

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only true starter here is Tyler Guyton, who honestly needs the reps. The other interesting projection is at center, where T.J. Bass will get an opportunity to show how much progess he has made.

Defensive Line: Jonathan Bullard (DE), Jay Toia (NT), LT Overton (DE)

The defensive line could be interesting since Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark should sit out. Jonathan Bullard could also be on the sideline since he's an experienced veteran, but he could stand to play a series or two. LT Overton has a chance to contribute as a rookie and starting against Seattle would be a huge opportunity for him.

As for Jay Toia, he will be given first crack at the backup nose tackle spot with Tommy Dunn ready to push him once he gets on the field.

EDGE: Malachi Lawrence, Donovan Ezeiruaku

Brian Schottenheimer said rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence will play in the preseason, but sounded as though their snaps would be limited. Lawrence starts opposite Donovan Ezeiruaku in this prediction as Ezeiruaku is penciled in as the starter, but still needs experience.

Inside Linebacker: Dee Winters, Shemar James

Dee Winters has been overshadowed by Jaishawn Barham and could use a good showing on Saturday. The same is true for Shemar James, who has to prove he's a superior option to Justin Barron, who was a star in their joint practice with the Rams.

Cornerback: Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shavon Revel has been great this offseason and he had his best day of practice on Friday and will enter this game with plenty of confidence. He and Cobie Durant are fighting for the starting spot opposite DaRon Bland and the preseason could help Dallas decide if Revel should be the winner.

Caelen Carson is the other starter and he's also had a great camp. He's been a forgotten man, but there's a reason he was a fan-favorite as a rookie in 2024.

Nickel: Caleb Downs

Like Malachi Lawrence, Caleb Downs is expected to play and it would be wise to see how he handles the slot. He shouldn't play long, with one drive likely being the target.

Safety: P.J. Locke, Markquese Bell

Malik Hooker is the longest-tenured safety and Jalen Thompson had injury concerns during camp. For that reason, they should both sit this one out, opening the door for P.J. Locke and Markquese Bell to make the start.

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