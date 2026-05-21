3 Dallas Cowboys UDFAs Who Could Steal a Spot on 53-Man Roster

OTAs will begin for the Dallas Cowboys on June 1 and will run through June 11. Mandatory minicamp will begin shortly after that, with the team working out from June 16-20. Training camp will follow in late July, which is when the fight for a spot on the 53-man roster will really heat up.

Dallas made some big changes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, which will make for some interesting position battles. There will also be a few areas on offense where someone can steal a spot at the bottom of the depth chart. That said, here are three undrafted free agents to keep an eye on as they attempt to steal a spot on the 53-man roster.

Tommy Dunn Jr., DT

Kansas Jayhawks DT Tommy Dunn Jr. celebrates after cornerback Cobee Bryant's interception against the Cincinnati Bearcats. | Carter Skaggs/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cowboys On SI writer Mike Moraitis recently noted that Dallas signed three defensive linemen as undrafted free agents, proving that defensive coordinator Christian Parker wants to create more competition there. One player to keep an eye on is Tommy Dunn Jr. out of Kansas.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, Dunn is a developmental nose tackle prospect known for his ability to defend the run. His main competition will be second-year player Jay Toia, but since Toia was drafted under the previous defensive staff, the two will have a fair battle on their hands.

Langston Patterson, LB

Dallas Cowboys LB Langston Patterson goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Linebacker remains one of the thinnest spots on the Dallas roster. Their starters at inside linebacker are DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters. Behind them, the Cowboys have rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham and second-year linebackers Shemar James and Justin Barron.

There's a possibility they add another veteran to the mix, especially given Overshown's injury history. They could also stick with their current group, which would give Langston Patterson a realistic shot of making the team.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Patterson isn't considered a great coverage linebacker, but he has a nose for the ball in the run game. He could also stand out as a special teams ace, which might be his best path to a roster spot.

Michael Trigg, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Entering his fourth season in the NFL, Luke Schoonmaker is considered a potential cut candidate. The 2023 second-round pick hasn't established himself as a consistent threat, which leaves the door open for Michael Trigg to steal a spot.

Trigg played for USC and Ole Miss before finally hitting his stride with Baylor. In 2025, he recorded 694 yards and six touchdowns on 50 receptions. He boasts a massive catch radius and could be used as a vertical threat. Trigg has the best shot out of all UDFAs at making the team and could wind up being a long-term player in the NFL.

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