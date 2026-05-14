Cowboys' 2026 Depth Chart May Have Big Shakeup With Unexpected Position Battle

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2026 NFL offseason with a major focus on improving the team's putrid defense, which led to the firing of Matt Eberflus and the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker wasted no time putting his fingerprints on the defense, with some exciting free agency signings and a strong influence on the impressive 2026 NFL draft class.

But while much of the chatter surrounding the Cowboys has been about the defensive rebuild, an exciting position battle is emerging on the offensive side of the ball that fans should pay attention to throughout the offseason program and training camp.

Dallas has Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson leading the TE room, but behind him, there is a group of talented players who can all contribute in different ways.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The unit also includes former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, coaching staff favorite Brevyn Spann-Ford, highly-regarded undrafted free agent Michael Trigg, and the versatile Princeton Fant, who has promising upside.

There will be some decisions to be made throughout OTAs, minicamp, and training camp, but as things currently stand, it looks like the former second-round pick could be the player who is on the outs.

Who Will Be Cowboys' TE2 For 2026 Season?

While Schoonmaker has been with the team the longest, he is on the final year of his contract and has never lived up to the status of a second-round pick. He is a good blocker, so he adds value, but in terms of upside the Cowboys should look to have Spann-Ford and Trigg battle it out for the backup spot.

As the All DLLS crew suggested, Spann-Ford is well-rounded enough that with increased playing time, he could develop into a TE1, while Trigg's physical tools are undeniable, and despite being an undrafted free agent, he turned heads in rookie minicamp and appears to be in line for a spot on the 53-man roster if he can continue his momentum.

We will have to see how everything plays out in the coming months, but the wise decision for Dallas would be letting Spann-Ford and Trigg battle it out as you look for your tight end of the future, and either keeping Schoonmaker on the roster for veteran insurance or dangle him as trade bait as the preseason winds down.

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