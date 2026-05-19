6 Dallas Cowboys UDFAs Who Actually Matter at OTAs

In just a few short weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will take part in their next big offseason event: Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The Cowboys will hit the practice field for the first time for OTAs on Monday, June 1, and it'll be the first time we see a mix of the team's rookies and veterans on the field together.

We of course know about Dallas' seven draft picks, but Dallas also inked 11 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft, with 10 of them still on the roster (the Cowboys cut Sidney Fugar).

Out of the 10 UDFAs remaining on the Cowboys' 90-man offseason roster, we're keeping a close eye on these six.

TE Michael Trigg

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Trigg enters the NFL after an impressive senior season that saw him post 694 receiving yards and six touchdowns, which made many experts believe he would get drafted on Day 3.

“We’ve all seen the highlight reel catches and things that he did at Baylor—it’s impressive," head coach Schottenheimer said of Trigg. "You talk about a guy that can stretch the field vertically, and make game-changing ‘wow’ type plays attacking the middle of the field.”

Along with his offensive prowess, the Baylor product has elite measurables. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Trigg's wingspan (84 and 3/4 inches), arms (34 and 1/4 inches) and hands (10 and 1/2 inches) rank in the 99th, 91st and 91st percentiles among tight end prospects since 2011, according to MockDraftTable.com.

The Cowboys clearly think highly of Trigg, as evidenced by the team giving him one of its richest UDFA contracts. If Trigg can flash his offensive skill set and hold his own as a blocker, he's capable of pulling off a 53-man roster upset.

TE DJ Rogers

TCU Horned Frogs tight end DJ Rogers. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Another intriguing tight end, Rogers finally garnered a starting role in his final season at TCU, so his college production doesn't jump off the page at you, but he did post a personal best 319 yards in 2025.

Rogers is a good athlete for a guy with a 6-foot-3, 230-pound frame, and he has shown the willingness to get down and dirty while blocking.

"I love the versatility that DJ brings," Schottenheimer said. "You see him play some Y, some F, some fullback.”

Rogers is going to need that show that versatility and a well-rounded skill set in order to make the Cowboys' roster.

OL Shiyazh Pete

Kentucky OL Shiyazh Pete. | Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sticking with the theme of needing offensive line depth at both guard and tackle, Pete is someone who could be a factor.

Pete is a massive human being at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds, giving him the size to be a total menace. He struggled in his transition to SEC football in 2025, but he clearly has the physical tools to develop into a quality backup.

With his size and athletic limitations, some believe Pete might be better served as a guard at the next level after he played tackle at Kentucky. That wouldn't be a problem in Dallas because the Cowboys need more help there, also.

RB Dominic Richardson

Dallas Cowboys running back Dominic Richardson. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas is good to go atop the running back depth chart with Javonte Williams, but its depth remains a concern.

Behind Williams, there isn't much experience, which makes this rooms unpredictable. Malik Davis has the most with 234 career snaps, and 2025 draft picks Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah are anything but established.

That leaves a 53-man roster opportunity for Richardson, who is a physical runner with pass-catching experience. The Tulsa product was finally afforded a lead-back role in 2025 and responded with 1,065 rushing yards, 130 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

LB Langston Patterson

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Langston Patterson. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Linebacker was one of the biggest positions of need going into the 2026 offseason for the Cowboys. The team since addressed it by trading for Dee Winters and drafting Jaishawn Barham, which gives Dallas three locked-in players at the position when also including DeMarvion Overshown.

But there will be depth spots up for grabs, which at least gives Patterson an avenue to make the cut.

Patterson showed himself to be a fairly well-rounded linebacker at Vanderbilt. His coverage skills no doubt need work, but he posted an elite 90.1 Pro Football Focus run defense grade in 2025, and a solid 72.9 pass-rush grade. Patterson is always around the ball and has been lauded for his leadership ability.

DL Tommy Dunn Jr.

Kansas Jayhawks defensive tackle Tommy Dunn Jr. (92) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Cowboys inked three UDFAs along the defensive line, so there was clearly an intent to create more competition and give defensive coordinator Christian Parker more options.

It's not hard to see why Dallas is doing that after the team cut its depth by trading away Osa Odighizuwa and Solomon Thomas during the offseason.

Dunn took steps forward after becoming a starter in 2024. The Kansas product showed interior pass-rush skills six sacks, and he had his best year as a run defender in 2025 with a 69.8 PFF grade.

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