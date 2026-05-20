One Surprise Dallas Cowboys Cut to Expect After OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys will hold Organized Team Activities (OTAs) starting on June 1 and we would expect there to be some roster moves made after OTAs conclude on June 11.

This will be the first real opportunity we get to see the rookies and veterans on the same practice field, and that might be bad news for one of the Cowboys' veterans.

That veteran is tight end Luke Schoonmaker, who has been nothing short of a disappointment since being taken with a second-round pick in 2023.

Not only has Schoonmaker not been a consistently good blocker during his career, the 27-year-old hasn't offered much as a pass-catcher. Excelling in at least one of those areas is key for a depth tight end, yet Schoonmaker isn't particularly great at either thing.

His play on the field is just one reason why Schoonmaker's days with the Cowboys could be numbered.

Why Schoonmaker could get cut after OTAs

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Along with his disappointing career that has so far spanned three seasons, another reason for Schoonmaker's bleak outlook in Dallas is his contract situation.

The veteran is entering the final year of his deal and it looks like he is going to need a miracle to have a future with the Cowboys. And, there is an out in Schoonmaker's contract this year, with the deal having a minimal dead-cap hit of $389,396.

Why would the Cowboys make the decision to cut Schoonmaker before letting him play out the final year of his deal? Well, it's because of a pair of undrafted free-agent signings.

The more impressive of the two is Baylor product Michael Trigg, who the Cowboys clearly think very highly of after giving him a massive UDFA deal that includes $280,000 guaranteed.

Trigg is intriguing, to say the least. He has elite measurables for a tight end, and he was an explosive playmaker for the Bears, with Trigg going off for nearly 700 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is clearly impressed with him.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"Talk about Michael Trigg first, we’ve all seen the highlight reel catches and things that he did at Baylor -- it’s impressive," the Cowboys head coach said. "You talk about a guy that can stretch the field vertically and make game-changing ‘wow’-type plays attacking the middle of the field. I think that jumps out at you.”

There's also DJ Rogers, who showed improvement in each of his last three seasons at TCU and culminated his college career with 319 receiving yards and two scores. Schottenheimer is especially a fan of Rogers' versatility.

"I love the versatility that DJ brings," Schottenheimer said. "You see him play some Y, some F, some fullback.”

Given the fact the Cowboys added a pair of tight ends after the draft suggests the team isn't totally content with its current lot.

Getting a chance to see Trigg, Rogers, and Schoonmaker side by side at OTAs might be enough for the Cowboys to decide it just isn't worth keeping the veteran around, especially because doing so could take key reps away from the rookies. We'll find out if that is the case in a little under one month.

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