Cowboys Still Have One Major Offensive Concern Entering 2026 Season

The main focus for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been on their defense. Sure, some George Pickens contract talk has been sprinkled in, but defensive improvement has been the theme.

That’s understandable given how bad Dallas was defensively in 2025. They finished 30th in yardage surrendered and were last in defensive points. As bad as they were on defense, the Cowboys were one of the league’s best offenses.

Their goal this year is to improve to the point that their defense can be average, allowing their high-powered offense to lead them back into playoff contention. As good as that offense is, however, the Cowboys still have one massive offensive concern that could derail them in 2026.

Dallas Cowboys’ most pressing offensive concern

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton drops back to block the rush of Green Bay Packers DE Micah Parsons. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Shan Shariff of Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan recently brought up what he believes is the primary worry on offense for Dallas, and he was spot on. According to Shariff, the No. 1 concern is left tackle Tyler Guyton.

“My only worry with the offense is tackle. With the number one by far biggest question and concern being left tackle, and I don't even have a close number 2,” Shariff said.

He did add that if there was a No. 2 concern, it would have to be right tackle, which is currently manned by Terence Steele.

His concern is 100 percent valid and something that we’ve touched on here at Cowboys On SI, saying they should have some veteran insurance behind Guyton and Steele.

In his second season in the NFL, Guyton struggled and was given a grade of 57.5 from PFF, which was 71st among 89 qualifying tackles. His pass-blocking was especially concerning, earning just a 50.0, which was 81st.

Steele was better with a 63.6 overall, but also struggled in pass protection with a 54.9. Even more concerning were the six sacks surrendered by Steele in 2025.

Is there a Plan B at tackle?

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The question from there is whether the Cowboys have a Plan B. Their roster doesn’t suggest they do and according to Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan, the Cowboys seem content to let Guyton battle Nate Thomas for the left tackle spot.

Thomas, a seventh-round pick in 2024, started four games this past season and was graded far lower than Steele and Guyton. PFF gave Thomas a 39.2 overall, which was 88th out of 89 qualifying tackles and a 31.6 pass blocking grade, which was last.

The Cowboys do also have rookie fourth round pick Drew Shelton, but for now, it seems they’re going to simply hope for improvement without adding much insurance.

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