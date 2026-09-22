4 Biggest Concerns Dallas Cowboys Must Address Entering Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-1 after knocking off the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Their 37-20 win renewed hope following a disastrous showing in Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Dallas turns its attention to the Baltimore Ravens, a team that's coming off a one-score loss to the New Orleans Saints. Both teams are now 1-1 entering their showdown in Rio de Janeiro, and the Cowboys will have their hands full with a talented Baltimore team.

Pulling off a win would be a huge statement for them, but for that to happen, there are several areas of concern that need to be addressed. Here's a look at the four most pressing, which need to be corrected ahead of Week 3.

Cowboys must solve atrocious run defense

Washington Commanders running back Rachaad White runs the ball against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since the Cowboys won in Week 2, it's easy to assume they were better on defense. That wasn't exactly the case, especially when it came to stopping the run. Against the Giants, they surrendered 165 yards and allowed 4.5 yards per attempt.

Washington outperformed that, rushing for 182 yards while averaging 5.7 per attempt. That's a concerning amount to give up on the ground, especially at home. Even after Jayden Daniels was injured, Dallas was unable to slow down Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. That doesn't bode well for their chances as they take on Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry this coming weekend.

Someone in the secondary needs to step up

New York Giants WR Malachi Fields is unable to make a catch defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have hit the secondary hard as Malik Hooker, P.J. Locke, and Cobie Durant are all currently sidelined. Even at full strength, this secondary has been unable to make key stops. That becomes even more challenging with Durant out. They've also been forced to use Caleb Downs in a traditional safety role, rather than in the slot where he's been a stud. With all these injuries, the Cowboys need someone to step up, with all eyes being on DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. who have the talent but need to put it all together.

Javonte Williams needs to get on track

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Javonte Williams had 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2025, emerging as one of the league's top breakout stars. He signed a three-year extension with the Cowboys in the offseason and was expected to be the focal point of their rushing attack once again this season.

Through two games, Williams has yet to find the spark he showed last year. He has 24 rushing attempts for just 71 yards. That's an average of just 3.0 yards per attempt, which is a drastic drop-off from his 4.8 yards per attempt average in 2025.

Dallas was able to overcome this thanks to Dak Prescott's fantastic performance against the Commanders, but that won't always be the case. Against defenses with better secondaries, the Cowboys will need Williams to keep safeties honest and continue creating opportunities for the passing game.

Pass-rush has to figure out how to finish

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota scrambles against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting pressures hasn't been an issue for the Cowboys, but actually getting the quarterback on the ground has been. They recorded two sacks in Week 1 but had zero in Week 2. They have delivered 12 hits on the opposing quarterback, which proves they're getting into the backfield, they're just not finishing the play. If they hope to keep Jackson from lighting them up, they have to find a way to get him to the ground, rather than just generate pressure.

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