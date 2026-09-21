Former NFL QB Gives Cowboys Defense Troubling Assessment With Ravens Up Next

A win in Week 2 has emotions high again for the Dallas Cowboys. They secured their first win of the season and erased the bad taste in their mouths from their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

This weekend, they were able to win easily, defeating the Washington Commanders 37-20. As is often the case, however, the score doesn't tell the whole story. Dallas was exceptional on offense, but their defense still had plenty of issues.

They not only surrendered a first-down completion on third-and-18, which is inexcusable, but they were bullied on the ground game once again. They also needed a bad call to go their way as the officials decided a touchdown reception by Dyami Brown wasn't a touchdown, which could have been a huge momentum swing for the Commanders, who had to settle for a field goal to make it 17-13, rather than being able to tie it up at 17.

Still, the ground game is where the Cowboys should be most concerned, according to former NFL quarterback Alex Smith. While appearing on ESPN's Get Up, Smith said he still has no confidence in the Dallas defense after surrendering nearly 200 yards on the ground to a team that wasn't at its best.

"Listen, there's nothing in these two weeks that gives me any kind of confidence that this defense has improved in any significant way. Right? They gave up 200 yards rushing yesterday at home. Washington. In a game they were off," Smith said. "I mean, yeah, to the point if they could just be a little disruptive, if they could be okay situationally combined with this offense, this team and this division has a real chance, I think."

Dallas has to get their run defense figured out in a hurry

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry runs with the ball in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being unable to stop the run is concerning against any team, but there might not be a worse opponent to attempt to get right against than the Baltimore Ravens, who happen to be the Cowboys' opponent in Week 3.

Dallas and Baltimore will play one another in the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Rio de Janeiro. Ahead of that showdown, there are concerns about the condition of the field, but the Cowboys need to be more worried about the presence of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry.

Entering Week 3, Henry has already rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson, who is the most dangerous quarterback in the NFL with his legs, has just 74 yards and a touchdown through two games, but he is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt and can explode on any play.

The Ravens will move the ball on the ground, so expecting Dallas to shut them down would be foolish. What they must do, however, is keep from letting Baltimore bully them and control the clock the way the Giants did in Week 1.

This will be a huge test for defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who needs the right game plan. He also has to avoid going into this one thinking the Week 2 win means they have anything solved on defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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