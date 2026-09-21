The Dallas Cowboys were desperate to enter the win column in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, and they did just that with a strong bounce-back performance in their home opener.

After the disappointment from the team's Week 1 loss, Dallas wasn't ready to lose a second straight game to a division foe.

Thanks to an improved defensive performance and an incredible game from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys were able to get the job done and build some momentum ahead of their Week 3 trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to face the Baltimore Ravens.

Now that the game is in the books, let's take a look back at some of the good and "not so good" from Week 3 at AT&T Stadium.

Good: Passing Game Back On Track

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford after catching a TD thrown by Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott became the Cowboys' all-time passing touchdowns leader after his 279-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Commanders. It was a good reminder of just how dangerous the offense can be when Prescott is in rhythm.

The beneficiaries were CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, who hauled in two touchdown catches a piece.

Not Good: Where is Javonte Williams?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hands the ball to running back Javonte Williams against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, the Cowboys' running game has struggled to get going. In two games this season, Javonte Williams, who is coming off of a career year, has carried the ball 24 times for just 71 yards.

Getting Williams back on track will be crucial for the Cowboys if they want to fully unlock the explosive offense as the season rolls on.

Good: Jaishawn Barham Flashes Brilliance

Dallas Cowboys linebackers Jaishawn Barham and Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate with DT Kenny Clark after a defensive play | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Barham was called out over a viral exchange with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, though the team was adamant that the video was a nothingburger and it was nothing more than a passionate young player being frustrated with himself. In Week 2, Barham channeled that energy and came away with a huge play in the third quarter, forcing a fumble that was recorded by the Cowboys' defense.

It was a pivotal moment for the Cowboys' defense, and helped the team build an insurmountable lead.

Not Good: Pass Rush Help Is Urgent

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels looks to pass the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight season, the Cowboys' pass rush is a major concern. The team failed to record a sack in Week 2, and watched Jayden Daniels run wild with an inability for the defense to contain the mobile quarterback.

That's going to be a major concern entering Week 3, where the team will have to deal with former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Good: Locker Room Atmosphere

After the win, the vibes were immaculate, and the social media team blessed Cowboys Nation with an extended look at Brian Schottenheimer's victory speech in the locker room. There was also an emotional moment with Dak Prescott, acknowledging his record-setting performance.

Not Good: Injuries Piling Up

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant walks off the field with an apparent injury against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys took some major hits on defense during the season opener, with star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and starting safety Malik Hooker both going down with injuries. Overshown is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring issue, while Hooker suffered a broken arm.

The injuries continued to pile up on defense in Week 2, but what's even more alarming is they weakened an already thin secondary. Safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Cobie Durant were both forced out of the game, so hopefully the team can avoid any setbacks and work their way back to full strength sooner rather than later.

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