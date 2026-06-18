4 Cowboys Entering Their Final Season in Dallas in 2026

Minicamp is wrapping up on Thursday, meaning we are one step closer to meaningful Dallas Cowboys football.

Dallas is trying to erase the memory of a 7-9-1 campaign in 2025, which was their first under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. They believe they made the neccessary moves to shore up their roster and landed an impressive new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker.

With all this change, there are several players who may no longer be in the plans long-term. Here we look at four such players who are entering their final season in Dallas.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs after a catch during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A second-round pick in 2023, Luke Schoonmaker has yet to develop into the receiving threat at tight end that he was expected to be. Despite a promising second season, which saw him record 241 yards on 27 receptions, Schoonmaker took a step back in 2025. He's also battling with Brevyn Spann-Ford and promising UDFA Michael Trigg, which puts his spot this year in jeopardy. If he does wind up making the 53-man roster, it's likely going to be his last in Dallas.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Malik Hooker was a huge part of the defensive turnaround under Dan Quinn. Signed in 2021, the former first-round pick is entering his 10th NFL season and has been a very trustworthy deep safety. In Dallas, however, he's now part of a crowded group that contains Caleb Downs, Jalen Thompson, and P.J. Locke. That's not the best sign for Hooker's future in Dallas.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Everyone was thrilled to see George Pickens on the field for minicamp, and for good reason. Pickens has made it clear that he won't hold out despite entering the year without a long-term deal. He still wants to sign an extension with Dallas but is resigned to the fact that it won't happen in 2026.

Barring some unforeseen circumstance, it's also unlikely that he gets a new deal in 2027. Instead, the Cowboys will allow Pickens to test the open market while turning to Ryan Flournoy as their new WR2, something RJ Choppy and Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan believe the coaching staff is grooming Flournoy for.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Once the Cowboys moved on from Micah Parsons, they decided to use the cap space they would have dedicated to him to extend some of their younger stars. One of those players was DaRon Bland, who landed a four-year, $92 million deal. The Cowboys were hoping to get Bland on a team-friendly deal, expecting him to return to the form we saw in 2023 when he had nine interceptions and five defensive touchdowns.

Instead, he played in just 12 games as he battled a foot injury and wasn't close to the player we saw during his early career breakout. Bland now enters his fifth NFL season with questions about his starting role beginning to surface.

The Cowboys can affordably get out of Bland's deal in 2027, absorbing $12.9 million in dead cap space. Unless he completely reverts to the player we saw early in his career, Dallas is likely going to use that out.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —