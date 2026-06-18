Dallas Cowboys' Biggest Takeaways From Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys ran their second practice of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and it was once again open to the media.

In case you missed anything from Day 1 of mandatory minicamp, you can catch up with our biggest takeaways that includes some injury updates. We also listed some things we learned from the session in a separate article.

On Wednesday, things were completely back to normal for Dak Prescott, who was somehwat limited on Tuesday due to knee soreness. We also saw a few veterans stand out, including a defender who is in his first year with the Cowboys.

Now, a look at the biggest takeaways from the Cowboys' second practice of minicamp based on notes from beat writers on the ground.

Back to full for Dak

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After nearly being a full go on Tuesday due to knee soreness that has him wearing a sleeve on this leg, Prescott was able to turn in a full practice on Wednesday.

Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys reports that Dak's knee issue stems from fluid.

“The swelling on the knee was attributed to getting older and having to deal with some things that come with age," Hill said.

There doesn't seem to be any concern for it right now, but it is at least a somewhat ominous sign given Prescott's injury issues in even years.

Phil Mafah leads off with starters

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Take this for what it's worth but Phil Mafah got the first rep with the starters with Javonte Williams not taking part in team drills, according to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.

Hoyt adds that veteran Malik Davis remains in the mix for the RB2 job behind Williams, along with the two second-year backs.

Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website noted that Mafah "had a strong carry on the first play of 11-on-11" while Blue was getting involved in the passing attack during his reps.

Mafah and Blue have routinely received praise this offseason and we have ourselves a true competition for the RB2 spot in Dallas.

Quinnen Williams dominates

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams had himself a dominant showing on Wednesday and that's something the Cowboys will need plenty of in 2026.

"He blew up a screen play to Jaydon Blue in the back field, and two plays later got pressure on Dak Prescott on an outside throw to KaVontae Turpin that turned out incomplete," Yarrish said of Williams.

P.J. Locke stands out

Dallas Cowboys safety PJ Locke. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com revealed that Locke "was breaking up passes on multiple occasions" during the session, and it's evident Locke has a great handle on Christian Parker's defense given his experience in it from his days in Denver.

Locke is competing with Malik Hooker for a significant role at safety this offseason, and that competition could decide the latter's fate with the team.

A focus on fundamentals

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker and cornerback Zion Childress. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Hoyt noted that the Cowboys began practice with a focus on fundamentals, at least on the defensive side of the ball.

Cowboys once again had the defense doing fundamental drills to start practice. Here’s DeMarvion Overshown doing a pass rush + forced fumble drill. pic.twitter.com/CvZJjLrhHg — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) June 17, 2026

NFL Network's Jane Slater noted the day before that, based on what she saw at practice and based on conversations with the players, it's very noticeable "how deliberate this staff is taking coaching and fundamentals."

"Today, I saw the LBers using resistance bands when hitting the tackling sleds to aid in hand placement," she said. "The intent is to teach players to keep their elbows tight when they strike.

Small details but interesting to me."