4 Cowboys Players Playing for Their Next Contract & What They Could Earn

The Dallas Cowboys were able to avoid contract drama for the most part this offseason. After going through negotiations with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb in 2024, the Cowboys were unable to get a deal figured out with Micah Parsons in 2025, ultimately trading him to the Green Bay Packers.

This year, the most high-profile free agent was wide receiver George Pickens, who is coming off a fantastic campaign. Dallas kept Pickens by using the franchise tag, which pays him $27.3 million in 2026, but he will be looking for a new deal during the 2027 offseason.

He's not the only player who will be looking for a new deal, however, as we identify four Cowboys who will enter 2027 free agency while also looking at what type of a contract they could sign.

Cobie Durant, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cobie Durant signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys which could be worth up to $5.5 million, which is a steal given his talent. He's one of the more underrated additions Dallas made this year, and if he plays at a similar level in 2026 as he did in 2025, Durant will make much more during the next offseason.

Durant recorded three interceptions during the regular season and three more during the playoffs. He's going to battle with Shavon Revel Jr. and DaRon Bland for snaps, but will be a big part of their plans regardless of his status as a starter. That will lead to a significant raise for Durant.

Projected contract: Three years, $46 million, $15.33 million average per year

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Flournoy had a breakout season in 2025, recording 40 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns. He now enters his third season in the league and is firmly entrenched as the team's WR3, and he's also entering the final year of his rookie deal.

As a restricted free agent, the Cowboys will have the opportunity to keep Flournoy around for at least another year. They could do so by offering a first or second-round tender. He would need to flirt with 1,000 yards to be considered for the higher tender, meaning he'll most likely get hit with the second-round tender and enter 2027 again looking to prove he deserves a long-term contract.

Projected contract: Second-round free agent tender, $6.2 million

DeMarvion Overshown, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMarvion Overshown is a game-changer at linebacker, but he's struggled with health. He was a star in 2024 when he had 90 tackles, five sacks, and a pick-six in 13 games. A knee injury ended that campaign early, and he played in just six games in 2025.

Overshown enters the final year of his rookie contract and stands to make a lot of money if he stays healthy. Without the durability concerns, Overshown could ask for $20 million per year, but might get slightly less than that even if he plays a full season.

Projected contract: Three years, $48 million, $16 million average per year

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Dallas player will have more eyes on him in 2026 than George Pickens. He was a model teammate during his first season witht the Cowboys and now enters the year on the franchise tag looking to prove he deserves a long-term deal.

The Cowboys can use the franchise tag on him again in 2027, but if he has another huge performance, he will have much more leverage than he did this year. That being the case, Pickens could stand to earn roughly $40 million per season should he hit the open market.

Projected contract: Four years, $160 million, $40 million average per year

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