4 Dallas Cowboys Now on the Chopping Block Entering Training Camp

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys will take place in Oxnard, California with both veterans and rookies set to arrive on July 28. Practices will begin the next day and will run through August 18.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he has plans for a more physical camp as the Cowboys look to improve upon their 7-9-1 mark in 2025. In addition to setting a more physical tone, Coach Schotty wants more competition throughout the roster.

That being the case, these four players who were once seen as potential contributors find themselves on the chopping block.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' 2023 draft class is quickly becoming one to forget. Their first two picks have already proven to be busts, with first-rounder Mazi Smith being sent to the New York Jets as part of the Quinnen Williams trade last season.

In round two that year, the Cowboys added Smith's teammate, Luke Schoonmaker, at tight end. Entering his fourth season in the league, Schoonmaker is still trying to find his footing.

He has yet to prove he can be a consistent factor in the passing game, and now finds himself battling against Brevyn Spann-Ford and undrafted free agent Michael Trigg for a spot behind Jake Ferguson. With Trigg and Spann-Ford both featuring more upside, it's likely that Schoonmaker's days in Dallas could be numbered.

Marist Liufau, OLB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to figure out what's going on with third-year linebacker Marist Liufau. The Notre Dame product has flashed every time he's been on the field, playing with an aggressive style and delivering hard hits that have made him a fan favorite.

Despite this, he struggles to see the field consistently and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker is experimenting with him as a pass rusher rather than using him as an inside linebacker. That's a significant change for Liufau, who has never played on the edge.

This puts him at a huge disadvantage and could end up forcing Liufau off the roster since there are multiple players ahead of him who have experience as pass rushers.

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Dallas Cowboys receiver Jonathan Mingo at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jerry Jones teased a big addition ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline, which wound up being wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. A second-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2023, the Carolina Panthers quickly moved on from Mingo and Jones believed he found a potential developmental wideout.

Entering 2026, Mingo has six receptions in 14 games for the Cowboys. He was gaining steam during training camp in 2025, but a knee injury ended his momentum. Now, he finds himself at the bottom of the depth chart and needing a breakout camp to earn another shot with the Cowboys.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As crazy as it sounds, Malik Hooker is the longest-tenured defensive player on the Cowboys roster. The 2017 first-round pick out of Ohio State spent the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, and signed with the Cowboys in 2021.

At that time, he was coming off of a torn Achilles and was a part-time player under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. By 2022 he became a key starter and has been one of the more consistent players in the secondary for five seasons now.

Entering the 2026 season, Hooker finds himself surrounded by several new faces at safety. Players such as Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, and rookie Caleb Downs are all excellent fits under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker and could make Hooker expendable, unless he can prove to be a far better option during camp.

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