5 Former Dallas Cowboys Who Remain Unsigned as Training Camp Begins

The Dallas Cowboys made several additions to their defensive roster this offseason as they're switching their scheme under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Their moves not only gave them more depth, but also signaled they were moving away from multiple free agents.

With training camp kicking off around the league, here's a quick look at which players from the Cowboys' 2025 roster remain unsigned. We won't include linebacker Logan Wilson or cornerback C.J. Goodwin since both announced their retirements. Instead, let's focus on players who are still looking to play in 2026.

Kenneth Murray, Linebacker

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. reacts after a defensive play against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas traded for Kenneth Murray ahead of the 2025 season, hoping the former first-round pick would give them a run-stuffing linebacker who could set the tone on defense. Instead, they got a player who was a liability in coverage and seemed to be one step behind in run defense as well.

Despite this, he remained a favorite of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who refused to bench Murray even with his obvious struggles. Now as we prepare for the 2026 season, Murray is still looking for his next opportunity, and it might be hard for him to find that following his performance with the Cowboys last year.

Miles Sanders, Running Back

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two disappointing seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Miles Sanders signed with the Cowboys in 2025 and entered the year as the No. 2 running back. He was off to a solid start with 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 rushing attempts in four games.

His season came to an end when he suffered a knee injury, and has yet to find a home in 2026. It might be difficult for Sanders to get a shot since he hasn't had a strong campaign since 2022.

Perrion Winfrey, Defensive Tackle

Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer and Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey battle on the line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, Perrion Winfrey rehabbed his image with the UFL in 2025 and wound up signing with the Cowboys. They hoped to have found a new spring league star, but instead got just two tackles from Winfrey in one game. He returned to the UFL this spring, but was released by the Columbus Aviators in May.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas signed Jadeveon Clowney following their Week 2 win over the New York Giants. He made his debut in Week 4, and wound up playing in 13 games and led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks. That number might be somewhat inflated, since he had 4.5 sacks in the final two games which were against the Giants and Washington Commanders.

Still, Clowney proved he can bring the heat off the edge and was interested in returning to the Cowboys this year. That hasn't happened since Dallas doesn't see him as a fit in their new scheme, and Clowney is still unsigned in late July.

Donovan Wilson, Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019, Donovan Wilson developed into a starting safety for the Cowboys. In seven seasons, he had 444 tackles, 13 sacks, and eight interceptions but wasn't in the plans for 2026. It doesn't appear as though Wilson has had much interest, but that could change if any team suffers an injury at the position and finds itself in need of an experienced veteran.

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