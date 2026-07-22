Adam Schefter Ready to Buy Into Dallas Cowboys Hype Under One Condition

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Dallas Cowboys can make some noise in 2026, but only if they meet one condition.

That condition is, of course, the Cowboys showing improvement on the defensive side of the ball, where Dallas has made several changes, including at defensive coordinator, where Christian Parker takes over for the fired Matt Eberflus.

The Cowboys' changes on defense also extended to personnel. The Cowboys made at least one big addition or subtraction at each and every level of the unit and there is hope Dallas can significantly improve on that side of the ball.

Schefter notes that if Dallas can take the step forward on defense that the team is hoping for, the team is going to be "dangerous" this coming season.

"Here's a team that has enough talent, again, to make a deep playoff run," Schefter said. "And everyone knows the Dallas Cowboy defense has been under fire and in question."

"And what did the Dallas Cowboys do? They went out and they dramatically upgraded their defense, which has to give people hope. It's not just coaches, it's players," he added.

"New coaches, new players, and if this defense is as improved as Dallas thinks, then Dallas becomes dangerous for the 2026 season," Schefter concluded.

With promise comes uncertainty

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much promise as there is on defense for the Cowboys, there is also quite a bit of uncertainty, both with Parker because of his inexperience as a play-caller and some of the players Dallas brought in.

But when it comes to Parker, he's got the right pedigree to turn this ship around thanks to his experience working under one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Schefter rightly notes the Cowboys are hoping Parker will bring "just some of Fangio's methods and madness to Dallas."

Parker certainly embraces the time he spent under Fangio, and while he will no doubt bring what he learned with him to Dallas, Parker said he also wants to create his own identity.

"This is our defense. I don't want it to be called the Eagles defense or Vic (Fangio's) defense. This is going to be ours. We've been real intentional about going about that process from the language that we use, the work flow that we have and everything else. It's been real fun," Parker said a few months back.

Training camp storylines for all 32 NFL teams, including the most interesting in Dallas with the Cowboys.



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🎧 https://t.co/WvCPkVoklo pic.twitter.com/v2IeHaK8I6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2026

Another very intriguing aspect of Parker taking over is his ability to coach up defensive backs. Pat Surtain II and Quinyon Mitchell are two of defensive backs Parker has coached and helped turn into All-Pro-caliber players.

That's especially important for the Cowboys, who desperately need better play out of their secondary following a season in which Dallas sported the league's worst pass defense.

We've maintained all along that if the Cowboys can simply get to around average on defense while continuing to play at a high level on offense, they're going to make the playoffs for the first time in two years, and that will make them dangerous.