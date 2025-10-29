Cowboys RB shares update from hospital bed after season-ending knee surgery
The Dallas Cowboys have been hit hard by the injury bug this season, with the team's depth taking big hits on both sides of the ball.
Earlier in the season, veteran running back Miles Sanders suffered injuries to his knee and ankle that led to his placement on the season-ending injured reserve list.
This week, Sanders finally underwent surgery on his knee and shared an update on social media.
"Journey starts," Sanders wrote from his hospital bed after undergoing his surgery.
Sanders was moved to season-ending injured reserve before the team's game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
"Unfortunately, at the end of the day, attrition will get you," executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan at the time.
"We just found out we're gonna lose Sanders for the year, our running back."
The 28-year-old Sanders suffered a setback with his injuries during practice leading up to the game.
Sanders' short tenure
The 28-year-old Sanders, who was a longtime division rival after spending several years with the Philadelphia Eagles, joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal during the offseason.
Unfortunately, his year came to an early end.
In limited action this season, Sanders rushed the ball 20 times for 117 yards and a touchdown. He added eight catches for 30 yards.
Throughout his NFL career, which included four years in Philadelphia and two years with the Carolina Panthers, Sanders has rushed for 4,462 yards and 24 touchdowns. There's no telling what the future holds for Sanders in Dallas, but the good news is that he appears to be in positive spirits as he prepares to rehab from his surgery and injuries.
