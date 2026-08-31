5 NFL Roster-Cut Casualties Cowboys Should Target Immediately

Sunday was a day full of breaking news as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 53 players. The Dallas Cowboys had plenty of competition throughout their depth chart, which led to some incredibly tough decisions.

They're not the only team that had to make some difficult calls either as every team had multiple players they had to expose to waivers as they prepared for the regular season. While most will be able to re-sign to the practice squad, they will first need to clear waivers.

NFL teams have until 1:00 p.m. EST to put in claims and while the Cowboys are surely happy with their current roster, they should consider adding some of these four players who were informed of their release this weekend.

McKinnley Jackson, DT

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson celebrates after the New York Giants missed a field goal. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As good as the starters on the defensive line for Dallas can be, they can use more depth, especially at nose tackle. The Cowboys could use a backup nose tackle who can help shut down the run game and McKinnley Jackson could very well be that for them.

A third-round pick in 2024, Jackson was among the names cut by the Cincinnati Bengals. He only played in 129 snaps this past season, but had a run defense grade of 63.8. The 6-foot-2, 325-pounder could use a fresh start and the Cowboys can use a space-eater off the bench, making this an intriguing fit.

Tyrel Dodson, LB

Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson reacts against the New York Jets during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a player the Cowboys wouldn't need to claim, because Tyrel Dodson is a vested veteran. That means as soon as he was released by the Miami Dolphins, he became an unrestricted free agent. He's also an ideal fit for a Dallas defense that still has questions at linebacker.

The Cowboys believe DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, and Jaishawn Barham are good enough to get the job done. There are concerns with each, though. Overshown has had durability concerns throughout his career, Winters has just one season as a starter, and Barham is a rookie who showed in the preseason finale that he can be overaggressive at times.

Dodson isn't a flashy player, by any means, but he's an experienced starter who would give the Cowboys a consistent option to turn to.

Taurean York, LB

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another inside linebacker option for Dallas to consider is Taurean York out of Texas A&M. The Texas native went undrafted, due in large part to his size. York is a 5-foot-11, 226-pounder who had issues taking on blockers during his collegiate days, but was a quarterback on the defense.

His high football IQ allowed him to rack up 229 tackles with 25.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in three seasons with the Aggies. Dallas defensive coordinator Christian Parker loves players who can act as an extension of the coach on the field, and York fits that mold

Frank Gore Jr., RB

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After waiving Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah, the Cowboys have just two running backs and one fullback on their roster. Javonte Williams is the workhorse and Malik Davis proved he can be a solid RB2 last season. They also have Hunter Luepke, who could be in line for more carries this season.

Even so, it's odd they went so thin at the position and chances are high that they could be looking for more help. One player they should consider is Frank Gore Jr., who has put together back-to-back impressive preseasons. Gore has been unable to crack Buffalo's 53-man roster due to their depth, but he could push Davis for the backup role while giving them some insurance in case of injury.

Evan Neal, OT

New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys love first-round reclamation projects, which was evident when they added Broderick Jones. Perhaps they can target another with former seventh-overall pick Evan Neal becoming available.

Neal was the New York Giants top pick in 2022, but he never lived up to expectations. He moved to guard in 2025 as the Giants hoped to find a spot for him but he spent the season on IR following a hamstring injury. Neal returned to New York on a one-year deal, hoping John Harbaugh and the new staff would help him succeed. That wasn’t the case as he was among the Giants’ cuts on Sunday.

Even with Jones, the Cowboys have question marks at tackle, primarily with Terence Steele. Neal, who was an elite run blocker in 2024, earning an 80.8 from PFF, could benefit from a fresh start. Dallas offensive coordinator Klayton Adams is well known for his prowess as an offensive line coach and might be able to help Neal turn things around. At the very worst, Neal would help push both Steele and Jones as the Cowboys look for the most competent starter at right tackle.

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