Cowboys-Saints Live Stream, Start Time & TV Info For NFL Preseason Finale

It's time to get excited, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Going through the motions of the NFL preseason is nearly a thing of the past, as the team gets ready to welcome the New Orleans Saints to AT&T Stadium for the preseason finale on Friday night.

Once again, Dallas will be in primetime, but this week's game will not be nationally broadcast. Instead, to tune into the game, you will need to subscribe to the ESPN app, ESPN Unlimited.

Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET., and the Cowboys are a slight favorite for the first time this preseason.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe warms up as the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

We won't see any of the team's stars or players who are expected to be key contributors this season suit up on Friday night, but there is still plenty to be excited about and to watch for.

From the backup quarterback battle between Joe Milton III and Sam Howell to seeing if the wide receivers can continue to put on a show and force the team to consider keeping six wideouts, the offense has some intriguing storylines.

On defense, we'll have to see how the pass rushing rotation continues to sort itself out, because players like Justin Houston, Sam Williams, and Marist Liufau appear to be fighting for one of the final spots.

How can you tune into Dallas' preseason finale? All of the information you need to catch all of the primetime action on Saturday night can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at a training camp press conference at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: ESPN Unlimited

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -136, Saints +113

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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