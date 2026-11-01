Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Inactive List vs. Arizona Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys are out to do something in Week 8 they haven't done very often under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, win a second game in a row. They could also do something that's been even less common for them, defeat the Arizona Cardinals.
While the Cardinals haven't exactly been a powerhouse as of late, the Cowboys have had a tough time dealing with them. Arizona is 8-1 in their last nine meetings, including a win last year on Monday Night Football for Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals.
The good news for the Cowboys is that they've been getting healthier on the defensive side of the ball. DeMarvion Overshown returned in Week 7, helping the Cowboys knock off the Philadelphia Eagles. They also activated safety PJ Locke, who had been on the IR with a torn plantar fascia, which has him ready to see the field for the first time since Week 2.
Of course, the biggest question ahead of the showdown against the Cardinals was whether George Pickens would be limited. The explosive wideout has been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the season, and during practice this week, he also suffered a hamstring injury.
Before looking at the full list of inactive players in Week 8, here's a reminder of which players were on the injury list for both the Cowboys and Cardinals.
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Injury Report
OUT:
Dee Winters, LB (Calf)
KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR (Ribs)
QUESTIONABLE:
George Pickens, WR (Shoulder/Hamstring)
Kenny Clark, DT (Back)
Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Groin)
P.J. Locke, S (Foot)
Marist Liufau, OLB (Forearm)
Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)
Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Injury Report
OUT:
Jon Gaines II, OG (Ankle)
Walter Nolen III, DT (Ankle)
QUESTIONABLE:
Hjalte Froholdt , OL (Knee)
Max Melton, CB (Knee)
Andrew Wingard, S (Knee)1
Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Inactive List
- KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR
- Shavon Revel Jr., CB
- Dee Winters, LB
- Tyrus Wheat, OLB
- Drew Shelton, OT
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE
Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Inactive List
- Carson Beck, QB
- Sterling Thomas V, CB
- Evan Hull, RB
- Eku Leota, LB
- Jon Gaines, IOL
- Albert Reese, OL
- Walter Nolen III, DT
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Information
Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Cowboys -310 | Cardinals +250
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.