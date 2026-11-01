Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Inactive List vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys are out to do something in Week 8 they haven't done very often under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, win a second game in a row. They could also do something that's been even less common for them, defeat the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Cardinals haven't exactly been a powerhouse as of late, the Cowboys have had a tough time dealing with them. Arizona is 8-1 in their last nine meetings, including a win last year on Monday Night Football for Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals.

The good news for the Cowboys is that they've been getting healthier on the defensive side of the ball. DeMarvion Overshown returned in Week 7, helping the Cowboys knock off the Philadelphia Eagles. They also activated safety PJ Locke, who had been on the IR with a torn plantar fascia, which has him ready to see the field for the first time since Week 2.

Of course, the biggest question ahead of the showdown against the Cardinals was whether George Pickens would be limited. The explosive wideout has been dealing with a shoulder injury for much of the season, and during practice this week, he also suffered a hamstring injury.

Before looking at the full list of inactive players in Week 8, here's a reminder of which players were on the injury list for both the Cowboys and Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Dee Winters, LB (Calf)

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR (Ribs)

QUESTIONABLE:

George Pickens, WR (Shoulder/Hamstring)

Kenny Clark, DT (Back)

Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Groin)

P.J. Locke, S (Foot)

Marist Liufau, OLB (Forearm)

Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)

Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Injury Report

OUT:

Jon Gaines II, OG (Ankle)

Walter Nolen III, DT (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Hjalte Froholdt , OL (Knee)

Max Melton, CB (Knee)

Andrew Wingard, S (Knee)1

Dallas Cowboys Week 8 Inactive List

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters celebrates after an interception against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Dee Winters, LB

Tyrus Wheat, OLB

Drew Shelton, OT

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Cowboys inactives vs. Cardinals:



WR KaVontae Turpin (rib)

LB Dee Winters (Achilles)

TE Luke Schoonmaker (groin)

CB Shavon Revel Jr.

OLB Tyrus Wheat

OT Drew Shelton — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 1, 2026

Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Inactive List

Carson Beck, QB

Sterling Thomas V, CB

Evan Hull, RB

Eku Leota, LB

Jon Gaines, IOL

Albert Reese, OL

Walter Nolen III, DT

Our inactives for today's game pic.twitter.com/4N0GMmtQX1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 1, 2026

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Information

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, TX

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -7 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -310 | Cardinals +250

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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