Jake Ferguson Injury Update: Latest News on Cowboys TE's Status in Week 8 Game

The Dallas Cowboys have an injury concern with tight end Jake Ferguson in the first half of the Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ferguson came down with his injury on the Cowboys' first drive of the game and left the field after it.

Prior to his exit, Ferguson didn't record any stats.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Ferguson's status for the rest of the Week 8 game versus the Cardinals.

Jake Ferguson injury update

UPDATE: Ferguson has returned to the game for Dallas.

UPDATE: The Cowboys announced that Ferguson is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

"Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson is questionable to return with an ankle injury," The Athletic's Jon Machota wrote.

The fact that Ferguson went to the locker room is not a good sign for his chances of returning, but it's still very early, so we aren't counting him out yet.

END OF UPDATE

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, Ferguson was spotted going to the locker room.

"Jake Ferguson just walked into the locker room," Watkins reported.

It remains unclear what Ferguson is dealing with, as we're still watiing for an update from the team.

We'll put that update right here when it comes.

Impact of Jake Ferguson's injury

The Cowboys are already short-handed at tight end in this game, as Luke Schoonmaker was ruled out because of a groin injury.

Now, the Cowboys will need more out of Brevyn Spann-Ford and practice squad elevation James Mitchell, who is playing in his first game of the 2026 season.

The good news for the Cowboys is that Ferguson has not done a lot in 2026, so his loss isn't as big as it normally would have been in years past, when Ferguson had proven to be an asset in Dallas' passing attack.

Ferguson is in the midst of his worst season as a pro. Not only has he struggled as a pass-catcher, but the veteran tight end hasn't been an effective blocker, either.

As a result of his struggles, Spann-Ford, who was extended during the offseason, has been given a bigger role and has even started over Ferguson the past two games.

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