Week 1 of the 2026 season is here and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing to kick things off with an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants.

After going 7-9-1 in 2025, the Cowboys overhauled their defense, beginning with defensive coordinator Christian Parker. That has hopes through the roof, but the games still have to be played and Dallas has multiple players who enter the year with a lot to prove.

With the season opener just days away, here are the top four players who need to quiet some of the outside noise.

Tyler Guyton, LT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Guyton was the team's first-round pick in 2024 and had some big shoes to fill after Tyron Smith left. Guyton has been the starter at left tackle since entering the league, but has yet to prove he's capable of holding the job down long-term.

Injuries and inconsistent play have hampered him throughout his first two seasons in the league. This year, he was challenged by head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who said Guyton needed to earn the job. Schottenheimer confirmed that Guyton would compete with Nate Thomas for the starting position, and while he won the job quickly, there are still questions entering the opener. All eyes will be on Guyton, who had a great camp but has to show that can carry over to the regular season.

Terence Steele, RT

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Guyton was able to fend off Thomas, who was traded to the Houston Texans, the other starting tackle is still fighting for his spot. Terence Steele was called out for his inconsistent play and the Cowboys clearly don't feel confident that he has that under control. With the regular season coming up, Dallas traded for Broderick Jones, who could push Steele out of his spot. He will start in Week 1, which will give him a chance to secure the job, but the pressure will be through the roof for Steele.

Rashan Gary, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Rashan Gary during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas needed a veteran starter on the edge and after missing out on Maxx Crosby, they traded for Rashan Gary. Since arriving in Dallas, he's been praised for his leadership, but there's still no shortage of critics who think the Cowboys made a mistake in trading for Gary. He has plenty of experience, but he's going to be expected to lead the pass-rush in Dallas, which has him feeling the pressure.

DaRon Bland, CB

Dallas Cowboys CB Daron Bland carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland was a stud during his first two seasons in the league, recording 14 interceptions and five touchdown returns. Since then, foot injuries have slowed him down, but he still landed a massive four-year, $92 million extension in 2025.

As the Cowboys look to shore up their pass defense this year, they will lean heavily on Bland. He remains their CB1 despite his struggles over the past two years. That has him feeling the heat as he aims to get the defense on track under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

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