Brian Schottenheimer Shares Reason for Excitement About Cowboys' Struggling Defense

There really isn't much to be excited about when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' 2026 defense.

Dallas enters Week 8 ranked dead-last against the run, 24th in points allowed per game and 20th in pass defense.

It's even hard to get excited after the Cowboys put together one of their best defensive performances in Week 7, when they allowed 21 points to the Philadelphia Eagles, which was the Cowboys' second-fewest points allowed in a game this season.

That's because the Eagles weren't close to full strength. Philly did not have the services of quarterback Jalen Hurts or his top-two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, and Saquon Barkley wasn't healthy and was in and out of the game.

Brian Schottenheimer 'excited' about Cowboys' defense

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing the Cowboys do have going for them is the fact that their defense has gotten healthier in recent weeks, and will continue to do so in the weeks ahead.

And that has head coach Brian Schottenheimer excited for the outlook of his defense.

"You felt (DeMarvion Overshown) coming back, I thought that was great," Schotty said on 105.3 The Fan. "I think getting healthy is a big part of it."

"Overall, I think the health of this defense is what's getting us really excited," he added. "We're getting bodies back and that's huge for us."

Cowboys' injury woes on defense

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Health has no doubt been a factor in the Cowboys' poor showing on defense in 2026, as the unit has been ravaged by injuries at almost every position.

While the edge rushers room has managed to stay healthy, Dallas has been missing players along the defensive line, at linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Jonathan Bullard has missed all but three games, but he was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday, so he's coming back soon.

At linebacker, Overshown has missed a handful of games and Dee Winters is now hurt and is slated to miss his second game.

At cornerback, Cobie Durant has missed four contests and even new cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been banged-up. Safety has been hampered by injuries, also, with Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke all missing time.

Hooker has since returned, but Locke and Thompson are both on IR, although Locke is close after he had his 21-day practice window opened up last week.

At this point, the defense getting healthy is one of the last shreds of hope there is for this unit to improve moving forward. The other is a blockbuster trade for a game-changing edge rusher, but we know that's not something Dallas can depend on.

But even if the Cowboys can get back to full strength and acquire the edge rusher they need, there's still a coaching problem with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and until that improves, Dallas' ceiling will remain low.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —