Cowboys' Thursday Injury Report For Week 8 vs Cardinals Sees New Name Miss Practice

The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for a Week 8 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, and the injury report is beginning to take shape.

On Thursday afternoon, the Cowboys dropped their latest injury report for the week, with three players sitting out of practice. Dallas was without linebacker Dee Winters (calf), All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin (ribs), and a new addition, tight end Luke Schoonmaker (groin).

Star rookie Caleb Downs (ankle), wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring), offensive lineman Drew Shelton (hamstring), and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (hamstring) were all limited during the open session.

We'll have to continue monitoring the status of all of the injured players leading up to Sunday's game, but the good news is that there do not appear to be any major surprises on the way. A closer look at the Cowboys' injury report for Thursday afternoon can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 7 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys

Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, who was having a strong start to the season before being placed on injured reserve with a calf injury, was a full participant after having his 21-day practice window officially opened this week.

Linebacker Marist Liufau, who has not played this season due to a broken arm suffered during the preseason, and safety P.J. Locke (foot), are also poised to return to the field after their own stints on injured reserve.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, Week 8 TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -6.5 | O/U: 54.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -340 | Cardinals +270

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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