Caleb Downs Injury Update: Cowboys Rookie Status Following Ankle Issue

Caleb Downs has been one of the few bright spots on the Dallas Cowboys defense this season. The 11th overall pick has appeared in all seven games and has lined up as a traditional safety as well as in the nickel where he's covered slot receivers.

Entering Week 8, he has 48 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup. Unfortunately, the Cowboys now must monitor his status for their upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals.

On Thursday, Downs popped up on the injury report and was seen working with team trainer Britt Brown. Downs is dealing with an ankle injury and was working alongside linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Cowboys S Caleb Downs popped up on the injury report (ankle). He worked alongside DeMarvion Overshown with Britt Brown. pic.twitter.com/1EgGXZDDaW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 29, 2026

What is Caleb Downs' status for Week 8

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs takes the field before the game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, the Cowboys don't appear to be too concerned about the injury, with Todd Archer reporting that the team does not believe he will be impacted for Sunday's game against Arizona.

As for Overshown, who was working with trainers alongside Downs, there shouldn't be too much concern. He suffered a hamstring injury in their Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, but made his return in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Overshown had a breakout performance in that win, recording five tackles, one pass deflection, and an interception. His work with trainers is likely more precautionary than anything.

The same might not be true for Luke Schoonmaker, however. The backup tight end is dealing with a groin injury and did not practice on Thursday.

Cowboys got some good news on the injury front as well

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not all of the injury news was negative for the Cowboys on Thursday. While they have the Downs scare to monitor, they did announce that defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard would be returning to practice.

The veteran defender has been on the IR since suffering a calf injury in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. His 21-day window is open, which means he now has three weeks to practice before the Cowboys decide to bring him back to the 53-man roster or send him to the season-ending IR.

In addition to Bullard having his window opened, the Cowboys opened the windows for safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Marist Liufau last week as well. There's also hope that safety Jalen Thompson will be back on the practice field as well.

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