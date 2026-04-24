Caleb Downs' Massive Projected Rookie Contract Numbers With Cowboys
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The Dallas Cowboys officially made Ohio State safety Caleb Downs a member of the franchise on Thursday night, selecting him No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Downs somewhat fell right into Dallas' lap after slipping past the Top 10 and into a spot where the Cowboys were able to trade up spot from No. 12 overall to grab him.
As a result, Dallas' first night of the draft was seen as a massive success for the front office. The Cowboys also traded down later in the first round to select UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 overall.
As for Downs, he will enter his first season already seen as a fan favorite, but he's got the talent and impact ability to back it up. His projected rookie contract details reflect this as well.
Caleb Downs Set to Make Nearly $46.5 Million in Gross Pay on Rookie Deal
Downs is projected to sign a fully guaranteed deal for four years, $28.9 million, with Dallas that could include a $17.5 million signing bonus, per Spotrac.
This means that Downs will be making nearly $46.5 million in gross pay as a rookie in the NFL. The money he made while at Ohio State was certainly comfortable but this kind of contract number makes most of the NIL deals in college look small.
If Downs emerges into the All-Pro safety that fans expect him to become, then Dallas will likely be ready with a massive new deal for him after the 2029 season at the latest. Perhaps Downs ends up being so impressive that Dallas doesn't want and makes him of the NFL's highest-paid safeties by the 2028 offseason.
What's Next for Caleb Downs?
Though that is certainly the eventual expectation for Downs, fans will have to wait awhile to see all of that unfold. For now, he will begin the process of getting acclimated to his new life in Texas and the Arlington area.
Some of the next big steps for Downs is to receive his jersey number along with signing that rookie deal with the Cowboys before beginning rookie minicamp and OTAs later this offseason.
Downs wore No. 2 in college, a number that is already taken by Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant. It will be interesting to see what number Downs ends up getting later this week once he arrives at the facility.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7