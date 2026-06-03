Caleb Downs' NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Hopes Face One Major Obstacle

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines during the 2026 NFL Draft after trading up to land Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs with the No. 11 overall pick. Downs was considered by many to be the No. 1 overall prospect in this year's class, but positional value for safeties led to a minor slide.

That plays into Dallas' hands, as the Cowboys now have a perfect player for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to mold, and a player who can become the centerpiece to what is hopefully a massively improved unit in 2026.

Downs has made a strong impression early in his Cowboys career, with a lot of praise about his poise and leadership since the day he stepped into the building.

With OTAs underway, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook view Downs as one of the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, but there are some potential obstacles in his way.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Downs sits at +850, behind pass rushers like David Bailey Jr. (+500) and Rueben Bain Jr. (+500), New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (+650), and Washington Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles (+750).

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What Stands in Caleb Downs' Way of Presitigious Honor?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It's interesting to see that three of the players who are expected to be among the top rookie players are in the NFC East, but it highlights one of the major hurdles that Downs will face.

Reese and Styles are linebackers, so they are in a more primed position to rack up the numbers and fill the box score, and three of the last five Defensive Rookie of the Year winners were listed as inside or outside linebackers (Carson Schwesinger, Jared Verse, and Micah Parsons).

A safety has not won the award since Chicago Bears star Mark Carrier, 35 years ago, which happened to be the same year that Emmitt Smith won Offensive Rookie of the Year. That's a fact Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report pointed out when discussing potential obstacles Downs could face.

"A safety hasn't won this award in 35 years. Yes, Downs will likely contribute outside of that position, but we've already mentioned that corners don't often win it either—and it would be an even more difficult case in the slot," Gagnon writes. "This Dallas defense would also have to become good, which isn't guaranteed considering that it ranked last in points allowed in 2025."

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the Ford Center | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

What works in Downs' favor is Parker leading the Cowboys' defensive rebuild, because he will be put in position to make plays all over the field. Parker's scheme relies on versatility, which will allow Parker to play at safety and slot corner, presenting more opportunities to make a splash play.

Parker's presence should also boost the defensive unit as a whole, so as long as the team doesn't give up the most points in the league or field the worst pass defense for a second year in a row, Downs' chances are alive and well to take home the award.

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