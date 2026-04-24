What Nick Saban Said About Caleb Downs After Cowboys Draft Trade

The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

Dallas traded up one spot with the Miami Dolphins to No. 11 overall and selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, a player who many Cowboys fans wanted to land in Arlington.

The Cowboys now have a potential franchise safety on defense. Downs played at two elite programs in Alabama and Ohio State, and will now embrace another huge spotlight with Dallas.

Based on what Downs' former head coach Nick Saban said on ESPN after watching Dallas make its selection, Cowboys fan should feel even more excited about what's to come next season.

Nick Saban Delivers Major Praise For Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Saban said during ESPN's live draft coverage that Downs is one of the players he loved to coach the most during his career. Downs played one year at Alabama under Saban before transferring after the legendary head coach's retirement.

"This is as fine a young man as you're ever going to find to be a part of your team," Saban said of Downs. "He's a great competitor. He's got great character. He's so instinctive as a player. He can play downhill, he can play in the box, he can play the deep field, he can play man to man. This guy is a tremendous, tremendous person and competitor."

"And I tell you what, there's only a few guys that I love more than this guy as a player on our football team, and he did a great job and improved even more in Ohio State."

Saban could not have said anything more glowing of Downs. If he ends up being as good as Saban views him, the Cowboys would have secured a major draft steal at No. 11 overall.

Downs now joins a Dallas defense that has already experienced some notable changes at the safety position this offseason. The Cowboys have already signed Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals) and PJ Locke III (Denver Broncos) in free agency. Dallas also chose not to re-sign safety Donovan Wilson and could part ways with veteran Malik Hooker before season begins.

The Cowboys have clearly signaled that changes need to be made in the secondary, and adding Downs is just the latest step toward Dallas' defense showing improvement in 2026.

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