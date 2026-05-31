Dak Prescott's First Impression Of Caleb Downs Speaks Volumes For Cowboys' Future

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off organized team activities (OTAs) on Monday, June 1, and all eyes will be on first-round pick Caleb Downs.

Downs was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft and headlines an impressive rookie class. But it's not only his skill set and success on the field that have people turning their heads when he takes the field.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently discussed Downs and described him as "a pied piper." Jones said that Downs' potential as a leader reminds him of star quarterback Dak Prescott.

With OTAs just one day away, Prescott spoke to The Dallas Morning News and shared his initial impression of the rookie defensive back and the comparison from Jones.

Caleb Downs Making An Immediate Impression On Cowboys Stars

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs on the field during practice at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

“Just honestly, I can say in just the month, or whatever, I’ve been around the kid and watching the kid, hell, I think I take it as a compliment when those comparisons come around,” Prescott via The Dallas Morning News.

What really stood out for Prescott was the quiet confidence that Downs carries himself with, which should excite Cowboys fans for the future.

Dallas' defense was putrid in 2025 and lacks an established leader, and Downs appears to be a player who could step into that role sooner rather than later.

“How professional he is, how calm he is; quiet, yet confident,” Prescott added. “It’s contagious. You feel it. He’s a man who’s sure of who he is. When you are that way in this business, you know you can speak up, speak out. You can say things you believe, and age doesn’t really matter, because you know you’re doing the right thing.”

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

During his final year at Ohio State, Downs recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

If he can live up to the hype and deliver as a pro, the Cowboys will have the leader of Christian Parker's new defense that he can continue to develop into an All-Pro player, which he has a history of doing.

Dallas kicks off OTAs on Monday, June 1, before mandatory minicamp runs from Thursday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20, so we won't have to wait long to see Downs back on the field.

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