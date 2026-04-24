Christian Parker Quickly Found Out New Cowboys DB Caleb Downs is Built Different

A lot of players who get drafted into the NFL will take some time to celebrate, especially in their first conversation with their coaches, but new Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs is built different.

Downs addressed the media for the first time Friday after he was taken with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, a pick the Cowboys traded up to make.

Downs admitted he couldn't hear much on the initial draft call with the Cowboys because he was so excited, but when he got to speak to his new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the rookie had one question: where's the playbook?

"I asked him where's my playbook because Ii'm all about ball," Downs said of his first interaction with Parker.

No time for celebration. No time for talk. Only time for ball.

That's Downs in a nutshell and why he's so good at football. He is dedicated to the fullest extent of the use of the word and it no doubt shows up on the football field in spades.

Don't believe me? Just ask Malik Nabers.

Malik Nabers proves Caleb Downs' dedication

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Upon learning that the Cowboys had drafted Downs, who he will now face twice a year, Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers didn't hide his disdain for that reality.

“I’d rather get him than play against him… I gotta play against this thing again… Bro, he’s good. He’s very good, he’s VERY good," Nabers said of Downs on the Bleacher Report Draft Show.

Nabers went on to say that when the two squared off in college, Downs was able to call out the routes Nabers would run.

"Their offense was really good, but it was definitely predictable," Downs said of Nabers' comment.

All of this shows that Downs isn't just sitting around during the week. The man is hard at work learning his opponent, so no wonder he was looking for the playbook immediately.

Caleb Downs is ready for anything

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the slew of intriguing things about Downs is his ability to play multiple roles. Downs can play free safety but can also play box safety and nickel corner.

That's huge for the Cowboys, who have question marks at all three spots.

"I would say if you watch my career, I've played in a lot of different positions," Downs said. "Show a lot of versatility in different ways, so, yeah, I feel confident in my abilities to play wherever they need me to. If that's nickel in the slot, then that's what I'm going to do at a high level."

Being able to play any of those roles is yet another example of how Downs is truly a student of the game.

Whatever the Cowboys need out of him, Downs will be ready for it.