Caleb Downs Showing He's Human After All at Dallas Cowboys OTAs

With all the hype surrounding Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs, it's easy to forget he's a rookie, and with rookies come growing pains.

It would appear Downs is experiencing that at Cowboys OTAs, as Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys noted Downs hasn't been perfect because, you know, he's human.

"Everybody loves Caleb Downs, but he is a rookie. He's not been perfect. He's been getting routed up," Hill explained on the DLLS Cowboys Podcast. "He's had his bumps since the veterans been out there, from CeeDee [Lamb], [Jake] Ferguson, they've all gave him a welcome to the NFL moment."

"The idea that he's going to come out and be the best safety in the league as a rookie, we gotta stop that," Hill later added.

Despite whatever struggles Downs has had, Hill noted he isn't getting down about them and is instead putting in the work to improve.

"The good thing about Caleb — like they talk about — he's in the film room," Hill added. "He doesn't pout, he doesn't fall apart, he just goes and learns and studies."

How has Caleb Downs fared thus far in the Cowboys' offseason program?



"Everyone loves Caleb Downs, but he's a rookie. He's not been perfect..."@clarencehilljr | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/22WzM2ql8n — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) June 8, 2026

To be clear, there have been positive reviews of Downs at OTAs, both from media and players, so we don't want to make it sound like Downs is struggling badly.

For example, ESPN's Todd Archer reported that he didn't see Downs give up a completion in coverage during the last open session of OTAs, when Downs worked in the slot exclusively. It's very possible Archer missed one or more completions against Downs, but that at least suggests Downs is holding his own.

“He has all of the tools, man. He has all the things that you want from a guy to come in and make an immediate impact," Quinnen Williams said of Downs. "He’s humble, he’s ready to learn."

The bottom line with Downs is this: Cowboys fans need to temper expectations with him ahead of his first season.

Maybe he lights it up right away, but chances are there will be ups and downs as he acclimates to the NFL. The good news is, Downs' work ethic is second to none and he is probably going to figure things out sooner than most rookies do.

Caleb Downs already proving elite work ethic

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Hill mentions Downs being in the film room studying and there was a great story recently about the rookie pertaining to just how much time he spends there.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Jesse Holley shared the story of how Downs went missing on media day, only for the team to find the rookie studying in the film room.

"Another thing that will make a lot of people happy, and it just goes to show that the Chosen One, Caleb Downs, the man is about football," Holley said.

"It was media day over the last couple of days where they were taking all those shots, doing all the promos, stuff like that, and they couldn't find Caleb," Holley added. "You know where they found Caleb at? Film room."

One thing about Downs is very clear: he's fully dedicated to his job and that should give Cowboys fans confidence that he's going to deliver on expectations and become the elite player everyone expects him to be.

Just don't be surprised if it takes some time.