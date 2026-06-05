Cowboys All-Pro Quinnen Williams Praises Caleb Downs After Week 1 of OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up Week 1 of organized team activities (OTAs) on Thursday afternoon, with the media getting a peek at the new look roster.

There were plenty of takeaways from the first few OTA sessions, with several early standouts like first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence.

Downs has had a strong start to his Cowboys tenure since stepping foot in The Star, impressing star quarterback Dak Prescott with his maturity and confidence, as well as owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Another veteran who is impressed with Downs' start to the offseason program is All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who raved about the rookie when speaking to the media.

Caleb Downs Makes Strong First Impression on Cowboys Vets

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Williams, like Prescott, believes that Downs is a player who can make an immediate impact and help with the team's defensive turnaround. Williams is confident that Downs has the skillset and mindset to contribute from Day 1.

“He has all of the tools, man. He has all the things that you want from a guy to come in and make an immediate impact. He’s humble, he’s ready to learn," Williams said about his first impression of the rookie, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Everyone on defense knows how urgent it is to get better, and having a guy like Caleb coming in with the same intensity and urgency to have an impact, it’s unbelievable.”

During his final year at Ohio State, Downs recorded 68 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Downs could potentially develop into the Cowboys' green dot player thanks to his versatility and his football IQ, which jumps off of the charts.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We will get our next look at Downs on the field when the team resumes OTAs on Monday, June 8, before they wrap up on Thusrday, June 11. The team will then go on a brief break before returning to the field for mandatory minicamp from Tuesday, June 16 through Saturday, June 20. That is also when star wide receiver George PIckens is expected to report to the team.

Let's hope that Downs continues on the trajectory that he is own throughout the first few months of his career in the NFL.

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