Cam Newton Praises Cowboys, Trolls Colts in Interview with Caleb & Josh Downs

Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton had a little fun at the Indianapolis Colts' expense during an interview with Dallas Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs and his brother Josh.

On the "Downs 2 Business" podcast hosted by the two brothers, Newton praised the Cowboys for the level of star power they have on their roster going into the 2026 season and said that level of star power is "Netflix special" worthy.

However, when he got to Josh and the Colts, Newton trolled Indy hard, saying the Colts are barely worth an appearance on the lesser streaming app, Tubi.

"Caleb, you are going to a star-infested team," Newton began. "You got the highest-paid quarterback (Dak Prescott) on your team. You have one of the most highest-paid receivers (CeeDee Lamb) and you've got George Pickens at the helm. You got the most influential team owner in all of sports."

"So, you've got to look at it like you're walking into a Netflix special. Josh over there went to a team that's barely on Tubi," Newton added, which drew a huge laugh from Caleb.

Cam Newton compared Caleb Downs’ primetime schedule with the #Cowboys to his brother Josh Downs’ schedule with the #Colts.



“Caleb … you’re walking into a Netflix special. Josh over there went to a team that’s barely on Tubi.” 😂



🎥 @downs2business —> https://t.co/4eqYOYNeYo pic.twitter.com/7vOo6WmCzb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 22, 2026

Josh clearly wasn't as thrilled with the joke, but he did end up agreeing with Newton to a certain extent.

"I see what he's saying, though," Josh said. "There's the teams that get all the [publicity] and it's the teams that don't get as much."

Josh also admitted that when Caleb got drafted, he told his little brother that he "got the spotlight from God" going from Alabama to Ohio State in college, and then to the Cowboys in the NFL.

"The football gods have smiled on you, bro," Newton said to Caleb while agreeing with Josh.

A double-edged sword

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no lies detected there with what Newton and Downs said. Among NFL teams, few, if any, get as much attention as Dallas does nationally, which is a testament to the brand the Cowboys have built up over the years.

But that's a double-edged sword because more attention means more pressure, and that's especially true for a high-profile rookie like Downs, who will have an extra-bright spotlight on him.

Also, Dallas gets more primetime games than most teams, which can lead to less regular rest over the course of a season.

When it comes to Caleb and the added pressure of being a Dallas Cowboy, he has the right pedigree to not let things get too big for him because this certainly isn't his first rodeo with playing for a high-profile team.