Caleb Downs Went Missing Before Cowboys Rookie Was Found in Best Place Possible

While the Dallas Cowboys were taking part in their media day recently, first-round pick and defensive back Caleb Downs was nowhere to be found.

After the team went to look for him, the Cowboys discovered that the rookie was in the film room, former Cowboys wideout Jesse Holley revealed on the DLLS Cowboys podcast.

"Another thing that will make a lot of people happy, and it just goes to show that the Chosen One, Caleb Downs, the man is about football," Holley began.

"It was media day over the last couple of days where they were taking all those shots, doing all the promos, stuff like that, and they couldn't find Caleb," Holley added. "You know where they found Caleb at? Film room."

Of all the places the Cowboys could have found him, this was no doubt the best one.

It just goes to show the ultimate dedication Downs has to his craft and that bodes well for his chances of succeeding in the NFL.

Dedication is what makes Caleb Downs a 'football savant'

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

One of the many impressive traits Downs has is his football IQ.

Even long-time NFL people like Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay has been impressed with just how smart Downs is.

"Then he came in here for a 30 visit. Not only did he talk about Alabama's defense that he learned three years ago, he broke that defense down, he broke down Ohio State's defense and he talked about our defense, so that lets you know that that brain works," McClay said after the draft.

"He understands concepts," McClay added. "When you say what type of scheme you're gonna run, he understands how the different pieces work and fit together."

"He's a football savant because things just work that way in his head."

You don't become a "football savant" without hard work and we get more and more evidence each and every day that Downs is doing what it takes to be the best.

Downs going missing from media day in order to study film is yet another shining example of that, as is his routinely staying after practice to get more reps.

Caleb Downs' outlook for 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Downs is expected to have a significant role right out of the gate, with the rookie slated to be the team's slot cornerback, where he worked exclusively during the Cowboys' first open practice of OTAs on Thursday.

The Cowboys learned the hard way just how valuable good play in the slot can be after last season and the hope is that Downs can improve that position in his first campaign in the NFL.