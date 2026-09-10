4 Bold Predictions For Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Week 1

Brian Schottenheimer is ready to begin his second season as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and is eager to put a frustrating 7-9-1 campaign behind him.

Schottenheimer enters the year with the same 11 starters on offense, which should allow them to pick up right where they left off, which was with the league's No. 2 offense in total yardage. Their issues were all on defense, and they made several huge changes.

Dallas has not only turned over their roster on defense, but also has a new defensive coordinator in Christian Parker. As he prepares for his first game in his new role, we look ahead with four bold predictions for the Cowboys against the Giants.

Von Miller, Rashan Gary each record one sack

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller looks on in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Von Miller said it was a dream come true to sign with the Cowboys, and he also said his job will go far beyond his performance on the field. We've already seen this, with Miller coaching up rookie Malachi Lawrence during the preseason. That said, he can still get it done on the field, recording nine sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2025.

He joins another veteran EDGE who was added this offseason in Rashan Gary. Dallas was criticized for trading for Gary, but he's been a solid offseason leader. In this bold prediction, both Gary and Miller record a sack, bringing the buzz around both to a new high.

Cobie Durant records first interception as a Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Cowboys signed Cobie Durant to shore up their secondary. Durant is coming off a great season after recording three interceptions for the Los Angeles Rams during the regular season and another three during the playoffs.

He hasn't gotten the same attention that players such as Caleb Downs have, but Durant could prove to be one of the best new faces on the team this year. He gets off to a hot start in this bold prediction by intercepting a Jaxson Dart pass, signaling a major change for the Cowboys defense.

George Pickens has 150 yards, two touchdowns

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George Pickens playing for the Cowboys in 2026 was questionable when the offseason began, but in the end, he decided to play on the one-year franchise tag. He's out to prove he deserves a long-term deal in the 2027 offseason, and that begins with a big game in Week 1. In this prediction, Pickens and Dak Prescott show their rapport has grown as they begin their second year together with Pickens racking up 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys hold Giants rushing attack to fewer than 60 yards

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas couldn't stop anyone from running the ball all over them in 2025, and Christian Parker plans on changing that this year. They've rebuilt their defense around a strong interior led by Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. They're joined in the front seven by Otito Ogbonnia, Jonathan Bullard, Gary, and Lawrence, who are all excellent against the run. This final bold prediction has that unit leading the way as they shut down the New York run game, holding them to fewer than 60 yards on the ground.

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