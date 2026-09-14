Cowboys Week 1 Stock Report: Christian Parker Among 4 Falling, Caleb Downs Leads 3 Rising

Things could not have gone much worse for the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 Week 1 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night.

After an offseason with so much hype, it was pretty much status quo for the Cowboys' defense. Making matters worse, the offense had no shortage of issues trying to move the football, with those issues starting upfront.

We'll go over all of that and more as we see whose stock is rising and whose is falling after a disappointing Week 1 effort.

Rising: Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson (34) and linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) force a fumble by New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ezeiruaku only had two pressures, but that was still tied for the most on the team, per Pro Football Focus, and he turned those pressures into a half of a sack and two QB hits.

Ezeiruaku also led the way with 10 tackles, including one for a loss, and he racked up three run stops. In all, Ezeiruaku's 86.6 PFF defensive grade was the best on the team.

Falling: Christian Parker and the defense

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are we sure Matt Eberflus isn't the defensive coordinator still?

Christian Parker's debut as a play-caller was not good. Dallas' soft zone got ripped apart by the Giants' passing attack, and he didn't send enough rushers during a game in which the Cowboys couldn't generate consistent pressure.

The lack of adjustments, including when the Giants enjoyed a dump-off fest in the fourth quarter en route to a crucial touchdown, was maddening to watch.

We already mentioned the lack of pressure from the defensive front, but there was zero resistance in the run game, and the coverage and tackling was poor, at best.

We also saw the same old issues with communication that have plagued this unit in the past.

There was zero to like about what we witnessed with Parker's unit on Sunday night and we can confidently say that, as of right now, the hype was most definitely not real.

Rising: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Downs tallied eight tackles, tied for the third-most on the team, and showed his chops as a pass-rusher with one pressure, one sack and one QB hit. Downs allowed two receptions on the two passes thrown his way and gave up a touchdown, per PFF, but those gained just seven yards in total.

We were a bit concerned going into the season that Downs might be limited to just slot work after how Dallas deployed its defense in practice and the preseason, but the rookie was on the field for a total of 88% of snaps and saw work at both safety and in the slot.

With Malik Hooker now expected to be sidelined for an extended period of time, the path is clear for even more work for Downs, although there isn't a ton of room to go up from here.

Falling: T.J. Bass and the offensive line

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) speaks with New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) after a play during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bass was the biggest culprit when it comes to giving up pressure, with the fourth-year guard surrendering three. Bass' 54.1 PFF run-blocking grade was the worst among the big boys upfront, and a 53.2 pass-blocking grade was the second-worst.

Terence Steele only gave up one pressure, but his pass-blocking grade was a putrid 45.2, which was the worst among Dallas' five starters. Tyler Guyton posted a strong showing in run-blocking, tallying an 84.8, but his pass pro grade stunk at 52.2.

PFF charted six pressures allowed from the offensive line in total, but ESPN research appears to have a different number, as Todd Archer noted Dak Prescott was pressued on an absurd 10 of 19 dropbacks in the first half alone.

Prescott did not deal with that pressure well after completing just 3-of-9 passes for 29 yards and an interception.

Another problem upfront was the run-blocking, as Javonte Williams had no space to operate and Dallas' rushing attack finished with just 69 yards in total and 3.8 yards per tote.

Rising: Cobie Durant

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) fumbles while defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant was easily the Cowboys' best cornerback in coverage, with the veteran posting the best PFF coverage grade among players at the position with a 73.4. He gave up one reception on three targets for 18 yards and 54.9 passer rating.

When it comes to the raw stats, Durant had two tackles and one pass defensed. Durant ceded snaps to Shavon Revel in this game, but the Cowboys might want to think about giving Revel some of DaRon Bland's instead (more on that shortly).

Falling: DeMarvion Overshown

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is hit out of bounds by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overshown suffered a hamstring injury in the second half that forced his early exit. That's the last thing the Cowboys wanted to see given his injury history. We still don't have an update on the severity, though.

Before his exit, Overshown was not having a good game. He gave up receptions on all four of the targets thrown his way for 38 yards, and his overall (29.4) and tackling (37.1) PFF grades were ranked dead-last and fourth-worst on the team.

Falling: DaRon Bland

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) carries the ball defended by Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Durant shined and Revel had an OK outing, Bland was the worst of the Cowboys' top-three cornerbacks.

The veteran permitted four catches, 38 yards and one touchdown on five targets. That amounted to a passer rating of 137.9.

If this keeps up, Bland might find himself ceding more snaps to Revel, who had the fewest of the three corners with 20. Bland played 69 snaps while Durant was on the field for 50.