There was a brief controversy during training camp after the Dallas Cowboys instituted a policy that didn't sit well with reporters.

That policy forbade reporters video recording team drills, but that didn't last long after they publicly voiced their frustration with the policy.

Last month, defensive coordinator Christian Parker said he was not a fan of video recording being allowed in practice because teams can get information from watching camp videos, which Parker himself has done in the past.

"Sometimes you can find some things. I won't tell all of the stories but there have been some things I've found along the way, either when I was a (quality control coach) or a position coach that might have been posted by the team or might have been posted by a fan or might have been posted by a player," he said. "You never know, but you just want to turn over all those stones and see what you can find."

Now, we know coaches can sometimes be paranoid about things, but this is a very real thing teams do. Just ask Parker and new Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley.

Jeff Hafley vindicates Christian Parker, Cowboys

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hafley was speaking to reporters on Thursday and revealed his passing-game coordinator, Kevin Patullo, told him that when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles as the pass-game coordinator and associate head coach, and Hafley was with the Green Bay Packers as the team's defensive coordinator, Philly had gained enough information from camp videos before the two teams squared off in Week 1 of the 2024 campaign that the Eagles managed to learn half of Hafley's pressures.

"I didn't really think about it as much before we hired Kevin Patullo and he told me that before we played them in Brazil, he had half my pressures on tape from training camp from people that videoed it and put it online, in Twitter, etc.," Hafley said.

"I remember, we had a pressure that I had never run, so there's no way he could have known about it and they knew it was coming and he said that they saw that pressure on video," he added.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) speaks to passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By the way, guess who was on that Eagles coaching staff: Christian Parker, who was the pass-game coordinator and defensive backs coach for Philly that year.

Hafley called all of that "kind of disappointing," but added that he's not sure what can be done about it.

Even if teams ban reporters from recording, that's only part of the battle. Camp practices are often open to the public and there is nothing stopping fans from recording. There is just no feasible approach to prevent that.

Proof in the Eagles-Packers numbers

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs from Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary (52) during the second half at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis went into the numbers for that Eagles-Packers game and revealed that it was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' best game against pressure that campaign, and one of the best of his career.

"In this game, Jalen Hurts gained +0.87 EPA/dropback vs the blitz, it was his BEST GAME ALL SEASON vs the blitz," Sharp wrote. "It was his fifth best game of his career vs the blitz."

The Eagles went on to win the game, 34-29, and Hurts completed 20-of-34 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions, so not exactly great numbers.

However, Hurts had a strong +0.92 EPA per pass, a 75% success rate and 11.4 yards per attempt against the blitz as compared to +0.01 EPA/pass, a 43% success rate and 7.2 yards per attempt when not being blitzed.

It sure seems like Hurts benefitted from the Eagles ripping off Hafley's pressures just by watching training camp videos.

More vindication for Parker and the Cowboys.

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