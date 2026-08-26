PJ Locke Gives Dallas Cowboys Fans Call To Action For 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from wrapping up the NFL preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints, and then the focus will shift to the regular season.

Throughout the preseason and training camp, there has been a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the team, thanks to its revamped roster and rapidly improved defense, led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker brought in several players who he has previous experience with and who fit the versatile, hybrid system, including safety P.J. Locke, who spent time under Parker with the Denver Broncos.

Locke is poised for a key role in the secondary and will be a rotational player who sees plenty of reps every week, and he's hoping that the fans tune in. Locke took to social media to send a message to Cowboys Nation, hyping up what's to come in 2026.

P.J. Locke on Instagram: “Man, Cowboys nation are y’all ready yet?! It’s almost that time to get ya popcorn ready 🍿🙏🙏🙏” pic.twitter.com/7m7NuEunDH — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) August 25, 2026

Locke shared a video on social media with the intro to Young Jeezy's hit song "Waiting." He captioned the post, “Man, Cowboys Nation are y’all ready yet?!" He then invoked the iconic Terrell Owens quote: "It’s almost that time to get ya popcorn ready."

The wait for the regular-season opener against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday, September 13, can't be over soon enough. Kickoff for the primetime showdown is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 schedule can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Schedule

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the snap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil

Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football

Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy embrace after a game at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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