PJ Locke Gives Dallas Cowboys Fans Call To Action For 2026 NFL Season
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The Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from wrapping up the NFL preseason at home against the New Orleans Saints, and then the focus will shift to the regular season.
Throughout the preseason and training camp, there has been a lot of hype and excitement surrounding the team, thanks to its revamped roster and rapidly improved defense, led by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
Parker brought in several players who he has previous experience with and who fit the versatile, hybrid system, including safety P.J. Locke, who spent time under Parker with the Denver Broncos.
Locke is poised for a key role in the secondary and will be a rotational player who sees plenty of reps every week, and he's hoping that the fans tune in. Locke took to social media to send a message to Cowboys Nation, hyping up what's to come in 2026.
Locke shared a video on social media with the intro to Young Jeezy's hit song "Waiting." He captioned the post, “Man, Cowboys Nation are y’all ready yet?!" He then invoked the iconic Terrell Owens quote: "It’s almost that time to get ya popcorn ready."
The wait for the regular-season opener against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday, September 13, can't be over soon enough. Kickoff for the primetime showdown is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
A full look at the Cowboys' 2026 schedule can be seen below.
Dallas Cowboys' 2026 NFL Schedule
* Home games in bold
Week 1 | at New York Giants | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 2 | Washington Commanders | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 3 | Baltimore Ravens | 4:25 p.m. ET in Brazil
Week 4 | at Houston Texans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video | Thursday Night Football
Week 6 | at Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football
Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day
Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football
Week 14 | BYE WEEK
Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD
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