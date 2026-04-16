Cowboys' Christian Parker To Play 'Significant' Role in 2026 NFL Draft Plans

While it remains to be seen what the Dallas Cowboys will do with their two first-round picks, the consensus is the team should use both of them on defensive picks, assuming one isn't traded away.

Rumors have swirled for weeks now that the Cowboys will trade up from No. 12, but Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson is leaving the door open for Dallas to stand pat with what he's hearing.

Whatever the case may be, the expectation continues to be that the Cowboys are going to go heavy defense, so it makes sense for the team to give defensive coordinator Christian Parker a lot of weight for who the team picks.

That nugget comes from CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, who is reporting that Parker's influence is "significant" when it comes to who the Cowboys pick in the first round next Thursday.

"The influence new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will have on what the Cowboys do is significant, I'm told," Jones said. "Jerry Jones believes Parker's hire is a coup for the team, and they are listening closely to what the first-time DC has to say about these prospects. "

A wise decision by the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Would we normally put most of the influence into the hands of one coach on one side of the ball? No, but the Cowboys are in a unique situation here.

We know the Cowboys need to improve their defense in a big way or else they're just going to have a repeat of last season, when Dallas couldn't stop a nosebleed and missed the playoffs as a result.

Going defense-defense with the first two picks is a must, and it's even more important that Dallas adds players who fit Parker's scheme, which has been a point of emphasis all offseason. In fact, a bad fit appears to be the reason behind Dallas not bringing Jadeveon Clowney back.

Most ideal Round 1 scenarios for Cowboys

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We would be most happy with one of two approaches in the first round for Dallas.

The most ideal scenario is a trade up to No. 6 with the Cleveland Browns, the scenario everyone is talking about. That would see Dallas give up pick Nos. 12 and 20 for Cleveland's No. 6 pick and its early second-round pick (No. 39 overall). It's possible Dallas would have to throw in another pick, but it's also possible that won't be the case if Cleveland has a tough time finding a trade-back partner.

Another part of that scenario is Sonny Styles being there at No. 6. Then, the Cowboys can turn around in the second round and take their pick of the best edge rusher, or a defensive back if there are not any worthy edge rushers there, which we think there will be.

The next-best scenario is just sticking and picking. We would obviously prefer an edge rusher in one of the two spots, then Dallas can go best player available at any one of their other positions of need in either spot.