Colin Cowherd Destroys Cowboys as 'Worst Coached Team' in NFL

Colin Cowherd has never been afraid to speak his mind and has been doing so ever since Brian Schottenheimer was named the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Some of Cowherd's takes have been a little over the top, like when he lost his mind over Schottenheimer wearing a backward visor. Many of his other criticisms have been warranted, however, including his take following their Week 8 disaster.

Cowherd unloaded on the Cowboys after surrendering a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to Gardner Minshew and the Arizona Cardinals. He said Dallas is "the worst coached team in the NFL," and expressed surprise by the fact that they actually had not bottomed out before this meltdown.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought the Cowboys had bottomed out, but they grabbed a shovel and they continue to dig, which is great when you're searching for oil, Jerry, but not for football teams. I think this was like a five-year low. At home, 24-10 lead in the fourth, a backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, bottom three roster, comes back and beats you. You can't stop them, and they stop you. I mean, I had no idea Tyler Allgeier was like the second greatest running back in the history of the sport," Cowherd said.

"Like, what is happening here? I mean, Gardner Minshew became the only quarterback in the NFL this year to throw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. And I'm not nitpicking. I can do that with Kansas City's field goal decision. I mean, Dallas has played the fourth easiest schedule. They're 3-5. The Giants are on a third quarterback. They lead the division. This isn't nitpicking. This is like way out in front of you.

"The Cowboys have become those two robbers in Home Alone. They're falling down the stairs, tripping over paint cans, stepping on toys... This is the worst coached team in the NFL."@colincowherd on the Cowboys' collapse against the Cardinals pic.twitter.com/mn7aEEDPb8 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 2, 2026

Cowboys continue to stumble over themselves

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What really bothered Cowherd is the fact that this isn't new. Instead, he's saying the Cowboys continued to find ways to lose, and compared them to the robbers in Home Alone.

"And most alarming, they lose different ways. The Cowboys have become those two robbers in Home Alone. They're falling down the stairs. They're tripping over paint cans. They're stepping on toys. It's a different way to be ridiculous throughout."

It's hard to argue against Cowherd on this one. The Cowboys were bullied in Week 1 by the New York Giants, which was frustrating, but could be overlooked.

As for their other losses, they gave up a field goal with seven seconds remaining to lose to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio, lost to an undrafted rookie quarterback in Jalon Daniels (who was leading a winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad at the time), and never stood a chance against the Green Bay Packers as their highly-paid offense failed to show up.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches the field alongside Dallas Cowboys Tyrus Wheat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes it worse is Schottenheimer's continued confidence. Despite the blunders, he's recently claimed to be an elite play-caller and following the loss to the Cardinals, he said he was a "problem-solver."

Despite what Schottenheimer thinks, the fact remains that he's a coach with a record of 10-14-1 and is sitting on an incredibly hot seat. If he really is anything like the robbers from Home Alone, that seat is going to burn him for a while before he moves.

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