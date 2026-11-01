Will Cowboys Fire Schottenheimer, Parker? Jerry Jones Weighs in on Possible Coaching Changes

The Dallas Cowboys sunk to a brand new low in Week 8 by losing to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-30, in overtime.

It's not that the Cowboys lost to the lowly Cardinals because, as we know, that's nothing new, no matter how bad Arizona is. Rather, Dallas sunk to a new low because of how ugly the loss was.

The Cowboys were cruising in the first half of the contest and we actually saw a promising performance from the defense in that span.

But, unfortunately, the Cowboys had to play two halves of football and the second went much differently. The defense reverted back to the pathetic mess it has been all season and the offense just couldn't finish drives to put the game away.

The end result was one of the ugliest losses we've ever seen from the Cowboys — and that's a sky-high bar.

Jerry Jones comments on possible coaching change

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If a loss like the one on Sunday afternoon wasn't enough to get Brian Schottenheimer and Christian Parker fired, no loss will be enough.

When asked about Schottenheimer's job after the game, owner Jerry Jones said he is not going to fire Schottenheimer and instead still has faith in him.

“I made a change, and I don't want to mention it because I'm not proud of it. But I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season, and I don't see that here at all," Jones explained, per Ed Werder.

Jerry Jones said he is not considering any kind of coaching changes and said he still has confidence in Brian Schottenheimer. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 1, 2026

The plural with "changes" in Archer's tweet suggests that Parker's job is safe, also, which just makes you want to hit your head against the wall.

“None of us are getting it done, and that should be my concern," Jones told reporters.

In a quote that feels straight out of the Twilight Zone, Jones told reporters that "a lot of people let Brian Schottenheimer down" during the game against the Cardinals.

"I will say that a lot of people let Brian (Schottenheimer) down today," Jones said. "And so, for whatever criticism we want to have of Brian, we can all get in line and that was a total, to use a cliche, that was a total team effort out there for us. We have to be, for our fans, better than that when we have our hands on a win and then drop the ball."

That is true because of the pathetic performance of the players in the second half, but Schottenheimer has been letting this team down all season long, and he did so again on Sunday.

No reason for hope

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Jones continues to cling to two terrible coaches in Parker and Schottenheimer, there is no hope for this team to improve.

And if Jones thinks that some trade is going to be the answer to this team's problems, he's kidding himself. The Cowboys are much more than just one player away from getting on track.

Truth be told, a coaching change probably won't even save this team, but that's really all that's left to try because absolutely nothing else has worked.

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