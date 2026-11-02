Brian Schottenheimer Reaches New Level of Delusion With Comment After Cowboys' Week 8 Loss

After his team reached a new level of stink after the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Brian Schottenheimer reached a new level of delusion with one postgame comment.

The Cowboys suffered one of the ugliest losses in franchise history on Sunday after blowing a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter to one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Saying the defeat was one of the ugliest in franchise history isn't hyperbole, either. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the 14-point lead the Cowboys coughed up in the fourth quarter was tied for the largest in team history.

Schottenheimer makes delusional postgame comment

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walks the field during warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been clear for quite some time now that Schottenheimer is not the right man for this job, and he's especially not the right guy to get the Cowboys out of the Grand Canyon-sized hole they are currently in.

But Schottenheimer doesn't see it that way. In fact, he had the gall to label himself a "problem solver" after the game.

“There’s only one thing I know how to do, and that’s work. I’m a problem solver," Schottenheimer said.

Schottenheimer's head-scratching comment comes a few weeks after he called himself a "great coach," which was also laughable.

Numbers don't lie

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer is a great guy, so this isn't personal, but he just is not a good coach and the numbers prove that. Whether it's Dallas' 10-13-1 record in Schottenheimer's 24 games as head coach or his routinely bad play-calling, the proof is in the pudding.

All of the problems we have seen this team have over the last year-plus never get fixed, so Schottenheimer is anything but a problem solver. Instead, he is very much part of the problem.

Now, it's fair to point out that the defense is the biggest issue the Cowboys have right now and that's not Schottenheimer's side of the ball, but the offense has had plenty of issues, also.

Week in and week out we're watching a unit that has to scratch and claw to put points on the board. Nothing ever looks easy, no matter how many points Dallas scores.

Despite it being abundantly clear to anyone who watches this team play that Schottenheimer should be fired, Jerry Jones continues to stick by Schotty, even after Sunday's loss.

“I made a change, and I don't want to mention it because I'm not proud of it. But I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season, and I don't see that here at all," Jones explained after the game, per Ed Werder.

At this point, it's hard to even blame Schottenheimer any longer because it's Jones who is allowing this you-know-what show to continue.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but fans know this already, anyway: there is no hope for the 2026 season as long as both Christian Parker and Schottenheimer remain employed.

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