Don't look now, but Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe has quietly been the best center in the NFL this season.

Well, at least according to Pro Football Focus' metrics that have him as the highest-graded player at his position in the league.

According to PFF, Beebe's 79.3 overall grade ranks first, and he is also top five in run-blocking grade (76.6, ranks fifth) and pass-blocking grade (77.5, ranks fourth).

Those three grades amount to the highest of Beebe's career. And to make his season more impressive, Beebe has not given up a sack, has allowed just 12 pressures while committing just one penalty.

"He has total command of the system," Brian Schottenheimer said of Beebe back in training camp. "I mean, really, total command of the system."

“He’s been a great communicator, I would say, when he first came to the league and had to play young," Schotty added. "He's an elite communicator, and then his ability to control his body and stay connected — really important.

“Cooper Beebe continues to get better and better and better.”

Massive extension incoming?

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe (56) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the way Beebe is playing, the former third-round pick is going to garner himself a hefty contract extension down the road. He is first eligible for a new deal after this season.

The good news for the Cowboys is, they have another year to make a decision on Beebe, as his rookie deal expires after the 2027 campaign.

However, the longer the Cowboys wait, the more expensive Beebe might become if other centers get new deals between now and then.

What a Beebe extension could look like

Dallas Cowboys guard Cooper Beebe (56) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The current high-water mark for a center contract is Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum, whose three-year deal is worth $81 million, which works out to $27 million per season. The contract also has $60 million fully guaranteed.

But that contract is an outlier because the Raiders went crazy in trying to land a big fish in free agency. Linderbaum's deal leads centers by $9 million in total value and annual average.

The gap between Linderbaum and everyone else when it comes to fully guaranteed money is even bigger at $25 million.

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Beebe were to get paid in 2027, we would expect his contract to be more in line with the second-biggest center deal in the NFL, which comes with Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Humphrey is on a four-year, $72 million deal, whiich works out to $18 million annually and includes $35 million guaranteed.

Figure something along the lines of four years, $74 million, with north of $30 million guaranteed for Beebe, assuming he keeps playing like an elite center.

But if the Cowboys wait too long to extend him, they could be looking at a deal that inches closer to Linderbaum's.

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