There is no doubt that the Dallas Cowboys have been incredibly disappointing through the first 10 games of the 2026 season.

But while that's the case with the team as a whole, there are a slew of players who are having strong individual seasons, and some of them are either slated to be free agents in 2027 or will enter a contract year next season.

Here's a look at six players who fall into either one of those categories and have played well enough to earn a contract extension from the Cowboys next year.

George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pickens' numbers are down from last season but that was to be expected with CeeDee Lamb healthy and playing every game.

Even still, Pickens is on pace to break 1,000 yards again and hasn't reverted to the problem child he used to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which no doubt helps his stock further.

But just because Pickens is playing well enough to earn a contract extension doesn't mean the Cowboys are going to give it to him.

In fact, the Cowboys shouldn't because Dallas should be focusing its resources elsewhere (like on the defense, for example) instead of paying big money to two wideouts.

T.J. Bass

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass (66) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bass has been thrust into a starting role in four games this season due to the injury to Tyler Smith, and he is set to start multiple more games now that Tyler Booker is injured.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bass' 73.5 run-blocking grade ranks 18th among guards, and he has yet to give up a sack while permitting just 13 pressures.

The Cowboys are going to have a tough time keeping Bass since they can't offer him a starting role and some teams out there will almost certainly be willing to do so. But if they can find a way to keep him around, they should.

Cobie Durant

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Durant missed four games earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury, but when he has been on the field over six games, the veteran has been solid.

Durant is giving up a completion rate of 55.6% and a passer rating of 73.4 when targeted in coverage this season.

The Cowboys have an out in DaRon Bland's contract in 2027 with a post-June 1 release and they should absolutely take it. From there, the Cowboys can re-sign Durant to take Bland's spot.

Joey Porter Jr.

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired in a trade with the Steelers during the season, Porter has lived up to the hype over five games. The only blemish has been an ankle injury that has limited him.

The veteran cornerback has been lights out in coverage, giving up a completion rate of just 25% and a passer rating of 39.6. His 74.6 coverage grade ranks 13th among qualified cornerbacks.

The franchise tag is a possibility for Porter, but we suspect Dallas will ultimately get a lucrative long-term deal done with him.

Otito Ogbonnia

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (91) and linebacker Dee Winters (53) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Signed to a one-year deal in free agency, Ogbonnia has no doubt exceeded expectations and is the team's best nose tackle.

Ogbonnia has a respectable PFF grade of 63.8 in run defense and ranks top 10 at his position in run stops (eighth) and solo tackles (eighth).

For $2.75 million, Ogbonnia has been a total bargain. If Dallas can keep him for close to that price, it's a no-brainer.

Cooper Beebe

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe (56) snaps the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game between the Cowboys and the 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cooper hasn't just been a good center in 2026, he has been one of the best in the NFL.

PFF has Beebe with grades of 73.4 overall, 69.3 in run-blocking and 75.6 in pass-blocking, which rank sixth, 11th and fourth among centers. Beebee has yet to allow a sack and has surrendered just 12 pressures in 461 pass-block snaps.

Beebe still has one more year left on his deal after 2026, but the Cowboys would be wise to lock him up sooner rather than later before he becomes more expensive.

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