Cowboys 3 Keys to Victory in Week 10 vs. 49ers

This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys will face their toughest test of the season. The Cowboys, who are coming off a narrow win over the Indianapolis Colts, will host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10.

San Francisco is currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 7-1, while the 4-5 Cowboys are trying to figure out how to win multiple games in a row. It's a terrible matchup for Dallas, who has lost the past four meetings against the 49ers, including the playoffs.

Dallas goes into this one as the underdog, but that doesn't mean they can't shock us all and pull off a win. To do so, they will need to focus on these three keys to victory.

3. Don't do dumb stuff

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has been heavily penalized this season, with Week 9 turning into a comedy of errors. The Cowboys were flagged 14 times for 153 yards. The most shocking was when DeMarvion Overshown decided to celebrate by running onto the field following a turnover, drawing a 15-yard penalty. What made that flag worse is the fact that Overshown wasn't even playing in the game, and was on the field in street clothes, costing his team yards.

This week, the opponent is far more talented and the Cowboys won't win if they play with the same lack of discipline. That's why the first key is to avoid the self-inflected pain by not doing dumb stuff.

2. Cover the middle of the field

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters reacts after a defensive play against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers are a team that loves to pick apart defenses over the middle of the field. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Kyle Juszczyk can all hurt opposing teams and the Cowboys have been one of the worst teams in the NFL when it comes to covering the middle.

That needs to change in this week if they want to win. Dee Winters, who will face his former team, is going to be a key piece of the puzzle, especially when it comes to slowing down Kittle and Juszczyk. As for Kittle, the Cowboys might need to lean on Caleb Downs. Each player will have their own moments, but Dallas can't allow them to run free all game.

1. Generate interior pressure on Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brock Purdy has been playing incredible football this season and has been very efficient when it comes to spreading the ball around. It won't be easy to get him off his game, but the Dallas defense must find a way.

With Donovan Ezeiruaku out, the Cowboys will need the interior of their defensive line to step up. That begins with Quinnen Williams, who is on a hot streak. To steal a win this weekend, Williams, as well as Kenny Clark, need to lead the charge and push the pocket. In doing so, Purdy won't be able to sit back and pick them apart with ease.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —