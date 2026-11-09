3 Winners & 2 Losers From Dallas Cowboys' Wild Win Over Colts

The Dallas Cowboys are somehow still in position to win the NFC East and earn a playoff spot after barely scraping by the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday in a thrilling 27-23 win.

Dallas (4-5) looked like it was about to blow another double-digit lead in the second half but managed to hold for a crucial road win.

There remains far too many concerns to count for the Cowboys, but a win is a win.

Winner: CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if George Pickens had suited up for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb likely still would have had the monster stat line he finished with against Indianapolis.

Lamb totaled 10 catches for a season-high 195 yards and one touchdown. Somehow, this still arguably wasn't his best game of the season, which shows just how elite he's been this year.

The only stain on his impressive day was a wacky fumble he had in the second half that marked one of two turnovers for the Cowboys. Aside from that, it was another dominant display by one of the NFL's best players.

Loser: Cowboys Fans

The win means that Cowboys fans will have to deal with Brian Schottenheimer as the team's head coach for the forseeable future. What would have been a dreadful loss instead turns into a reason for Jerry Jones to keep Schottenheimer for the time being.

If Dallas had lost to a rebuilding 2-6 Colts team, there would have been zero reason for Jones to finish the season with Schottenheimer.

Unfortunately, any changes to the coaching staff will have to wait once again.

Winner: Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs (13) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2)during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Routinely matching up against his older brother, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs, Caleb Downs came up big for the Dallas defense despite there being uncertainty during the week that he would miss the game due to a concussion.

After talking some smack to his brother during the game, Caleb Downs got the last laugh with a game-sealing interception in the final minute, the first pick of his career. He also had a third-down sack earlier in the game.

It will be interesting to see what Downs and his brother have to say on their podcast later this week.

Loser: Dallas Offense

Despite out-gaining the Colts 508-271 in offensive yardage, the Cowboys still had to sweat out a win.

The Dallas defense did its job for the most part but it was the offense was unable to complement that production. Two lost fumbles and multiple costly penalties helped add to these troubles.

Some might view this at overly criticial. But for an offense that's supposed to be one of the best in the NFL, the expectations are different. Posting 508 total yards and finishing with less than 30 points due to an inability to finish drives can't be overlooked.

Winner: Cowboys Defense

Who would've thought?

If not for some timely plays by the Dallas defense, the Cowboys would have been looking at a similar collapse like the one that took place at AT&T Stadium last week against the Arizona Cardinals.

But even with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out, the Cowboys defense had a solid day, especially given the low standards the unit has set for itself. Even an average performance is an improvement.

The Colts were held to 3 of 13 on third down. Indianapolis also had just 82 yards in the first half, their fewest in any half this season. Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor was limited to just 13 carries for 46 yards, a massive win for Dallas. The forced fumble Quinnen Williams had agaisnt him in the fourth quarter helped swing the game.

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