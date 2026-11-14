4 Bold Predictions For Cowboys vs 49ers in Week 10

A narrow win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 might not be impressive, but it might be exactly what the Dallas Cowboys needed. A big win might have built too much confidence, but the issues they had against the Colts mean they need to continue to work hard to reach their potential.

That should give them the right mindset as they prepare to host the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. That's going to be a difficult showdown for the 49ers, who have won their past four games against Dallas. They're also the No. 1 team in the NFC with a record of 7-1.

On paper, this seems like an easy win for the 49ers, but the games aren't played on paper. That means there's a chance the Cowboys could surprise everyone, something that becomes more likely if these four bold predictions come true.

Jaishawn Barham records first career sack

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas is going to be without Donovan Ezieruaku this week as he's dealing with an ankle injury. That's a major blow after they already lost Malachi Lawrence to a high ankle sprain. With both players out, rookie Jaishawn Barham is expected to spend more time on the edge against the 49ers.

He played the position during his time with Michigan, so it's not going to be completely foreign to him. He's also going to be eager to prove himself after losing snaps in recent weeks. That's why our first bold prediction has him securing his first career sack as he steps up in this new role.

Caleb Downs gets another interception

Dallas Cowboys safety Caleb Downs reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barham isn't the only rookie who will be needed in this one. Caleb Downs has been one of the more consistent players in the secondary and the Cowboys will rely on him heavily this week. San Francisco utilizes motion as much as any team in the NFL as Kyle Shanahan runs one of the more complex offenses in the NFL.

The complexity of their offense is exactly why a high-IQ player such as Downs is so vital this week. The Cowboys need him to keep everyone on the same page and while the 49ers will put together some drives that will make fans pull out their hair, Downs secures an interception for the second week in a row in this bold prediction.

George Pickens records 150 yards, 2 TDs

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas was without George Pickens in Week 9 as he has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury. He emphatically stated that he would be back on the field against the 49ers and that's great news for the Cowboys. In order to shock the NFL world and win on Sunday, they will need to put up plenty of points.

That means Pickens should see plenty of targets. That leads to this bold prediction, which sees Pickens putting up his best performance of the season by recording 150 yards and two touchdowns against a banged-up San Francisco secondary.

Dak Prescott throws for 4 TDs with zero interceptions

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers have had Dak Prescott's number for years. After he led Dallas to two wins during his first two starts against them, things have fallen off the rails. The 49ers have four consecutive wins since then, including two in the playoffs. During those four losses, Prescott has thrown for just five touchdowns with eight interceptions.

If the Cowboys are going to win this one, they need Prescott to be at his best. Throughout this season, Prescott has had his ups and downs, but this final prediction has him playing his best game of the year with four touchdown passes without a turnover.

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