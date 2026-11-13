Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Calls Out DeMarvion Overshown After Foolish Penalty

The Dallas Cowboys came away with a much-needed 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium despite nearly blowing another double-digit lead.

It was another up-and-down showing for Dallas, but despite all of the wackiness, the Cowboys came away victorious and kept themselves alive for the NFC East title and a playoff spot.

However, the win was preceded by a ton of interesting moments, some of which proved to be a microcosm of how dysfunctional the Cowboys have been this season.

Most notable among these was a bone-headed penalty from Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who ran onto the field in street clothes to celebrate a fumble recovery by Shemar James in the fourth quarter. It didn't end up costing Dallas in a significant way, but the optics of Overshown's mistake didn't sit well with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott on DeMarvion Overshown's Penalty: "I Was Pissed"

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with reporters on Thursday ahead of Week 10's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, Prescott didn't hesitate to admit that he was upset after witnessing Overshown's penalty against the Colts.

“I was pissed," Prescott said, per NFL insider Ed Werder. "I spoke my mind, and I don't think I've ever been short or shy in a moment when it's you know truly, truly bothered me. And yeah, that was just a big play … the turnover happened and a flag comes out andit's just like we did some great stuff here, let's not minimize it.”

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with Overshown to discuss his mistake. Overshown also apologized to his teammates.

While Prescott has never shied away from being the leader of the franchise and a guiding voice for his teammates, he's making it clear that he shouldn't have to speak up when it comes to avoiding obvious dumb mistakes that have nothing to do with the actual game.

Dak Prescott Isn't Here to Babysit His Teammates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prescott didn't mention Overshown specifically, but in general, he feels that the NFL isn't the place for people that need their hand held.

“If you need to somebody to tell you what you should and shouldn't do I don't know if this is the business for you," Prescott said.

The truth hurts, and Prescott is right. Overshown has already faced enough criticism for constant injury issues that are due to no fault of his own, but his foolish penalty certainly didn't improve the public perception the Dallas fans have of him.

Hopefully Overshown can return from injury soon and redeem himself with production on the field for the Dallas defense.

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