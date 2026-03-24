Cowboys, George Pickens' Agent Share 'Extended Convo' At Texas Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys are flirting with a disastrous situation involving breakout star wide receiver George Pickens, who was designated with the franchise tag before the start of the new league.

Pickens is guaranteed approximately $27.3 million for the 2026 season. The belief is that Pickens will play out the year on the franchise tag, but there is no guarantee on how things will play out. The Pro Bowler is represented by superagent David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Mulugheta is no stranger to dealing with Jerry Jones' antics, and he's not afraid to dig in until he gets what he wants. Last season, that ultimately led to star pass rusher Micah Parsons getting traded to the Green Bay Packers after some back-and-forths in the media.

But while the Parsons situation turned sour, there's no guarantee that Mulugheta will play hardball on the Pickens front. However, after seeing the Seattle Seahawks give Jaxon Smith-Njigba a record-setting contract to make him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history, there are $168.6 million reasons to negotiate for more than the $30 million per year that was initially projected for Pickens.

Dallas Cowboys Extending An Olive Branch?

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys sent out a strong contingent to the Texas Longhorns Pro Day in Austin, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker, and VP of Player Personnel Will McClay among those in attendance.

Before the workouts began, Schottenheimer was seen chatting it up with Mulugheta on the field. Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News described it as an "extended conversation."

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Athletes First agent David Mulugheta also shared an extended conversation today at Texas Pro Day.



Mulugheta represents Longhorns LB Anthony Hill. Jr. He also represents Cowboys WR George Pickens, who is currently franchise tagged. pic.twitter.com/wtSW4XU4Ed — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) March 24, 2026

Mulugheta also represents Texas star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who the Cowboys reportedly have a strong interest in, so you never know what the two men were talking about. But, of course, Cowboys Nation will be crossing their fingers and hoping for the best.

What it does show is that while Mulugheta and the Cowboys may have had a bad experience last offseason, the two sides can be cordial. And if anyone is capable of bridging the gap between Mulugheta and Jerry Jones, it's Coach Schotty.

Let's hope this is a sign of the Cowboys getting back into the good graces of Mulugheta ahead of some serious contract talks regarding Pickens that can keep him suited up in Dallas for the foreseeable future.