Cowboys' Caleb Downs Faced Dak Prescott in Golf & Showed His Killer Instinct

Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive back Caleb Downs is lowkey a good golfer.

We first got an indication this was the case after Downs beat head coach Brian Schottenheimer in a putting match in Schotty's office during a pre-draft visit. Schottenheimer did get his revenge, though, and beat Downs in a rematch.

Downs has since taken his skills directly to the course in a one-on-one against quarterback Dak Prescott and the rookie emerged victorious over the veteran.

Downs made it quite clear to Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News that he wasn't just out there for fun and displayed the same killer instinct he has on the football field.

"I'm not going to lie: I was out there to beat his a**," Downs said, before noting that he's "ready for it" if Prescott wants a rematch.

While Downs was there to win, he also benefitted from some extra time with Prescott, who helped him learn some things as they squared off.

"It's good for me to be around vets like that," Downs said.

Dak Prescott heaps praise on Caleb Downs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Downs has universally received praise from his teammates in the early stages of his NFL career, and Prescott has been one of them.

"True young pro. Super, super excited for him," Prescott said of Downs, according to Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official website. "Young career, long career ahead of him. I could talk about him honestly all day."

Prescott touched on his golf outing with Downs and noted how the other rookies are following the No. 11 overall pick's lead inside the building and on the practice field.

"I've gotten a chance to spend some time with him here, golfed with him outside of the facility. He's wired the right way," Prescott said. "Super excited for him to be on that defense, to lead the defense, not just the defense, this team. He's a good example of that whole rookie class. They all follow his lead to that extent. Impressed, very impressed."

The Cowboys have been putting more and more on Downs' plate throughout the offseason. For example, Downs only saw reps at slot cornerback during the first week of OTAs, but this week he has been playing more at safety and is even getting a look on special teams, including as a returner.

That progression shows Downs is moving in the right direction and is very much on track to be a key contributor right away, which has been the expectation all along.