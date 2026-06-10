Cowboys Putting More on Caleb Downs' Plate at OTAS, Including Punt Returner

When the Dallas Cowboys drafted Caleb Downs back in April, the last place we expected to see the No. 11 overall pick lining up at was punt returner.

But that was the case Tuesday during the Cowboys' fifth practice of OTAs, when Downs actually fielded punts. He also worked as a personal protector, which gives him another avenue to contribute on special teams.

"During special teams period, (Downs) returned some punts and also acted as the personal protector," ESPN's Todd Archer said.

It might sound odd that the Cowboys are giving Downs a look as a punt returner, but that's not a foreign position to the rookie, who returned 10 punts (four at Alabama, six at Ohio State) and even scored two touchdowns during his collegiate career. He didn't return any kickoffs, though.

Time to bring back the Caleb Downs punt returns this weekend. pic.twitter.com/hoqthH25d4 — Scarlet and Gray Content (@TheSG_Content) December 1, 2025

For a guy who wasn't exactly lauded for his athleticism coming out of college, he looked mighty spry on the return in that clip above.

The obvious concern with Downs returning punts in the NFL is the fact that it increases the risk of injury. The good news is, as long as KaVontae Turpin is healthy, chances are Downs isn't going to get many, if any, opportunities.

In 2025, Turpin returned 69 of the 82 kick returns and 10 of the 13 punt returns the Cowboys had. Still, that leaves just a little room for Downs to actually see work as a returner.

More safety work this week

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Caleb Downs. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Last week at OTAs, Downs worked exclusively in the slot during the team's open session. However, this week, Downs saw more time at safety.

"Caleb Downs played some in the slot and more in the back end than he did in the first OTA we saw last week," Archer noted.

This shows the Cowboys are going to utilize him in multiple spots in Christian Parker's defense, which is what we suspected would be the case.

Dallas is taking the perfect approach by slowly adding more and more onto Downs' plate. With mandatory minicamp and training camp yet to come, the Cowboys can afford to take it slow with their top pick.

By all accounts, the early reviews of Downs both on the field and off have been very positive. He hasn't been perfect, but nobody should expect a rookie to be, and any issues he does have are likely to be fixed quickly considering his impressive work ethic.

Downs is very much on track to being a Day 1 contributor for Dallas.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —